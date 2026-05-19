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Asharami Synergy Deepens Aviation Fuelling Leadership Through Global Partnerships at IATA Energy Forum

by Editor089

 

Asharami Synergy, a Sahara Group downstream company, showcased Africa’s evolving aviation fuelling leadership at the IATA Aviation Energy Forum in Paris through bold technology partnerships and strategic global engagements.

As Africa’s aviation sector scales, driven by demand for efficiency, resilience, and sustainability, Asharami Synergy is advancing aviation fuelling through infrastructure modernization, digital visibility, and precision systems. These efforts align with Sahara Group’s Beyond XXX vision to drive transformative growth, enable seamless energy solutions, and build resilient industries across markets.

Speaking during the forum, Nomnso Dike, Chief Executive Officer, Asharami Synergy said the company is focused on shaping the next phase of aviation fuelling excellence across Africa.

“The future of aviation fuelling will be defined by technology, transparency, operational agility, and sustainability. We are building capabilities that not only meet today’s operational demands but also help define the next phase of aviation fuelling across Africa,” he said.

With the largest aviation fuel supply footprint in Nigeria and a growing African presence, Asharami Synergy continues to strengthen industry confidence through sustained infrastructure and systems investment. The company operates over 20 aviation bowsers, supported by globally aligned maintenance frameworks that underpin safety, efficiency, and reliability.

Recent investments include Automated Tank Gauging (ATG) systems for real-time inventory tracking and fuelling precision, alongside digital fuelling technologies that enhance transparency, accountability, and invoicing efficiency.

Asharami Synergy also advanced engagements with global aviation technology and infrastructure partners, including i6 Group, to deepen capabilities in fuelling automation, operational visibility, and evolving global standards.

Highlighting the company’s supply track record, Chief Operating Officer Adekanmi Adesola said: “Reliability is central to aviation operations. Through disciplined planning, strong partnerships, and sustained investment, we continue to deliver seamless, safe, and innovative aviation fuel supply across our markets, with the utmost regard for environmental sustainability.”

Asharami Synergy’s IATA engagements reinforce its role in strengthening Africa’s aviation growth story and delivering safer, smarter, and more efficient fuelling operations across Africa.

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