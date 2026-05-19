APGA primaries: Onitsha residents, LG chairman endorse ex-Soludo’s aide for Senate ticket

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Ahead of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA Senatorial primary election billed for this weekend, 23rd May 2026, residents of Onitsha North Local Government Area, under the aegis of Reformed Movement of Umuafrica (RMUA) have endorsed former aide to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on political Matters, Dr. Alex Obiogbolu.

The endorsement exercise, which took place in Patrick Ononye’s residence at Ugwunobamkpa/Tasia road junction, Onitsha, attracted top political bigwigs, Onitsha North council chairman, Hon. Nworah, traders, captains of industries, civil servants, among others.

Earlier in his speech, the pioneer chairman of RMUA, Comr. Obinna Ajaegbu traced the history of RMUA to 24 years ago and disclosed that it was established to assist members overcome their predicaments.

He said that RMUA resolved to endorse Obiogbolu following his philanthropic nature and care for humanity, revealing that he has provided employment to about 350 people in the civil service.

The ex-RMUA chairman told the mammoth crowd at the event that Obiogbolu is not a money bag politician but does not forget to reciprocate for any favour done to him.

His words, “Obiogbolu believes in grassroots politics and will provide dividends of democracy to our constituency. This is our time to have a senator because nobody in Onitsha North has been a senator, other local Governments in Anambra Norh Senatorial district have taken their Senatorial slots except Onitsha North,” he lamented.

Contributing, the chairman of the occasion, Barr.Arinze Azubogu (Chinyelugo) prayed God to deliver Obiogbolu for them stating that this time is the turn of Onitsha North to clinch the coveted seat as six out of the seven local government Areas that make up Anambra North Senatorial district have taken except Onitsha North.

He said, “Obiogbolu doesn’t forget the good thing one does for him, he is interested in the good welfare for people and he will go for a second tenure after his first tenure. He is loved by everybody because he cares.”

The Onitsha North council chairman, Hon. Tony Nwora, lauded RMUA for its role in supporting Obiogbolu for the seat, adding that Obiogbolu deserves to be elected as Senator from Onitsha North.

According to him, “What we are doing is a serious business of voting Obiogbolu. We will prove the opposition wrong by voting for him.”

He pledged to continue to assist RMUA towards this target of having him as other council areas in the zone have taken their slot except Onitsha North.

The RMUA media director, Chukwunonso Okaka, said he knew Obiogbolu as a philanthropist years back, recalling that he has touched so many lives most of who are civil servants describing him as the highest employer of labour in Onitsha despite not being elected.

“If he can be doing all these things when he is not elected, it means he will do more when elected. All of us should ensure voting for him come Saturday in the APGA option A4 Senatorial primary election, you will not regret you did. Obiogbolu doesn’t forget favour given to him. He will not abandon you,” he stressed.

Also, the coordinator of RMUA, Patrick Ononye, expressed satisfaction with the large turn up of supporters of Obiogbolu and urged them to put it in practice coming Saturday.

Also, Law Osy Ndubuisi, stressed the need for members to ensure registration to enable them increase in number of those that will vote for Obiogbolu, adding that he will reciprocate the favour done to him as he does not easily forget.

In their various remarks, Victor Abua from ward 3, Com Uzor Paul, Hon. Abadom Nancy from ward 4, Hon. Omaliko Nkiru who is supervisor for Agriculture and Chief Bengos Amadi who is chairman, Obiogbolu committee of friends, described Obiogbolu as a man of the people and urged all to vote for him.

For a better society

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