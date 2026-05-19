APC Senatorial primary: Hon Ojugbele pledges to build on Yayi’s legacy after emerging victorious

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

A former House of Representatives member representing Ado-Odo Ota/Igbesa federal constituency, Hon. Jimoh Ojugbele has pledged to improve on the achievements of the incumbent senator, Adeola Olamilekan Yayi, after emerging winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primary for Ogun West Senatorial District.

Ojugbele defeated three other aspirants to clinch the party’s ticket with a total of 85,552 votes, becoming the APC flagbearer ahead of the 2027 general election.

Announcing the result, the Returning Officer for Ogun West, Dr. Dapo Odukoya, disclosed that Ojugbele scored the total votes from the 86,811 accredited voters.

Speaking shortly after the announcement of the results, the former lawmaker commended the peaceful conduct of the exercise, describing the primary election as free, fair and crisis-free across the district.

“First of all, we have to thank God for today’s election. It was free and fair in my ward, and from information I gathered from other local governments and from other wards, the election was free and fair, no crisis, nothing else, and everything went on smoothly for people,” he said.

The APC candidate noted that the exercise reflected the commitment and unity among party members in Ogun West, adding that it marked another milestone in the political history of the district.

According to him, the peaceful atmosphere surrounding the primary election was a positive signal that the 2027 general election in the senatorial district would also be conducted without rancour.

Ojugbele, who has served three consecutive terms in the National Assembly, recalled his track record in constituency projects, particularly in Ado-Odo/Ota, where he earned the nickname “Mr. Projects.”

He, however, acknowledged the impact of Senator Yayi’s representation, describing the incumbent senator as “a grand master of projects” who has transformed the dynamics of representation in Ogun West.

“I want to assure you that, with the support of the people, I will improve upon what Senator Yayi has done in the senatorial district,” Ojugbele stated.

Meanwhile, in other senatorial districts, incumbent Senator Shuaib Salisu was declared winner as the APC Ogun Central candidate with 85,000 votes, while Governor Dapo Abiodun was also declared winner as Ogun East Senatorial Candidate, polling 75,550 votes from the 99,503 accredited voters.

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