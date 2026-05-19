Anambra Assembly debunks claim of change in burial law, says report misleading

Franklin Osankwa, Special Adviser from the office of the Speaker, Anambra State made the disclosure.

The Speaker’s office wrote: “The attention of the Anambra State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Nkem Udeze Ph.D has been drawn to a misleading publication making the rounds, particularly a sensational headline by Punch Newspapers claiming that Anambra State has introduced a “new burial law” banning the presentation of cows, goats and other condolence gifts.

” For the records, this publication is FALSE, misleading and a gross misrepresentation of facts.

“The 8th Anambra State House of Assembly did not pass any new burial law. No such bill was introduced, debated or passed by the current Assembly.

“The existing burial regulatory framework being mischievously referenced by some media platforms was enacted into law in 2019, long before the inauguration of the present 8th Assembly. Since the inauguration of the current House, no amendment whatsoever has been made concerning the areas sensationally reported in the media.

” It is therefore irresponsible and professionally unethical to attribute a non-existent “new law” to the present Assembly simply to generate traffic, controversy and public outrage.

“At a time when fake news and distorted headlines are becoming a serious threat to public trust and social stability, media organizations must understand that journalism is a sacred responsibility, not a tool for clickbait sensationalism.

“The Anambra State House of Assembly remains committed to transparent, people-oriented legislation and will continue to engage citizens openly on every law legitimately before the House.

“We urge Ndi Anambra and the general public to disregard the false narrative and rely only on verified legislative information from official government channels.”