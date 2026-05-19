2027: Jonathan, AGF ask court to dismiss suit challenging eligibility

. As APC makes U-turn, clears Ben Murray-Bruce, 4 others for senate primaries
. Gbenga Daniel, Oyetola’s son withdraw from race
CYRIL MBAH, Abuja and TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo with Agency report
Former President Goodluck Jonathan and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, have asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to dismiss a suit seeking to stop Jonathan from contesting the 2027 presidential election.
Justice Peter Lifu fixed May 26 for a composite judgment, including a ruling on an application by the plaintiff, Abuja-based lawyer Johnmary Jideobi, asking the judge to recuse himself from the matter.
In the originating summons, Jideobi asked the court to determine “whether in view of the combined provisions of sections 1(1), (2) and (3) and 137(3) of the 1999 Constitution, the 1st defendant is eligible, under any circumstances whatsoever, to contest for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
The plaintiff argued that Jonathan had exhausted the constitutional limit for the office, having completed the tenure of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua before serving another full term after the 2011 election.
In an affidavit filed in support of the suit, Emmanuel Agida, who deposed on behalf of Jideobi, stated that Jonathan was first sworn in as president on May 6, 2010, following Yar’Adua’s death, and again on May 29, 2011, after winning the presidential election.
Jideobi also filed an application on Monday asking Justice Lifu to withdraw from the case over alleged bias, claiming the court shortened the 14 days initially granted to respond to Jonathan’s counter-affidavit and preliminary objection.
Counsel for Jonathan, Chris Uche (SAN), while arguing the former president’s counter-affidavit and preliminary objection, urged the court to dismiss the suit and award N50 million costs against the plaintiff.
Uche cited previous judgments, including those in suits filed by Andy Solomon and Cyracus Njoku against Jonathan, which he said were dismissed.
He further argued that the amendment to Section 137(3) of the Constitution, which bars persons who had taken the oath of office more than twice from seeking the same office, could not be applied retroactively against Jonathan, who contested the 2015 election.
According to him, Jideobi was attempting to use litigation as a political tool to exclude Jonathan, despite constitutional provisions allowing qualified citizens to seek elective office.
“He has no locus standi to bring this action and no cause of action has crystallised,” he said.
Uche added that for the plaintiff to establish locus standi, he must show how the matter directly affected him and also prove that he was a registered voter interested in who governed the country.
Similarly, the Director of Civil Litigation and Public Law at the Federal Ministry of Justice, Dr Maimuna Lamin Shiru, asked the court to dismiss the suit in its entirety.
However, counsel to the plaintiff, Ndubuisi Ukpai, argued that being a registered voter was not a condition for instituting the suit and urged the court to dismiss the objections and counter-affidavit filed by Jonathan and the Ministry of Justice.
. As APC makes U-turn, clears Ben Murray-Bruce, 4 others for senate primaries
The All Progressives Congress has made a u-turn on its earlier list of senatorial aspirants barred from its Senate primaries, removing five names, including that of former Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, in an updated version issued on Monday.
The updated list, signed by the National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka, shorltly after the first list was released on Monday, reduced the number of affected aspirants from 47 to 44, with no explanation offered for the deletions.
Morka said, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) hereby releases an updated list of Senatorial aspirants not cleared to participate in the Party’s Senate Primary Elections.
“The APC urges all stakeholders to uphold transparency, orderliness, and the integrity of the ongoing Primary Election process.
Murray-Bruce, who had represented Bayelsa East in the Senate, was among the most prominent names on the initial list released earlier the same day.
His removal from the updated list, without any statement on his clearance status, was not explained by the party.
Also dropped from the list were four others: Chimzobam Kingsley Nnalue (Anambra North), Gyang Yaya Zi San. (Plateau North), Napoleon Binkap Bah (Plateau South), and Usman Ephraim Gar (Plateau Central).
Two new names were added, Ibrahim Bala (Nasarawa West), listed as not cleared, and Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana (Nasarawa West), who was recorded as having voluntarily withdrawn.
The updated list also revised the status of some aspirants previously marked as “not cleared.”
Benson Agadaga (Bayelsa East) and Donald Daunemigita (Bayelsa West) were reclassified as voluntary withdrawals, while Garba Musa Mai Doki (Kebbi South) was listed as having defected, and Adam Mouktar Mohammed (Jigawa South/West) was recorded as having failed to appear for screening.
Here is the updated full list:
Benson S. Agadaga — Bayelsa East — Voluntary Withdrawal
Daniel Effiong Asuquo — Cross River South — Not Cleared
Oden Ibiang O Ewa — Cross River Central — Not Cleared
Marian Nnamaka Ogoh-Ali — Delta North — Not Cleared
Usman J. Wowo — FCT — Not Cleared
Abubakar Umar Abdullahi — FCT — Not Cleared
Adam Mouktar Mohammed — Jigawa South West — Did Not Appear for Screening
Garba Musa Mai Doki — Kebbi South — Defected
Kollo B. Jiya — Kwara North — Not Cleared
Olutola John Onijala — Kwara South — Not Cleared
Awolola Muritala — Kwara South — Not Cleared
Adeleke Emmanuel Gbenga — Kwara South — Not Cleared
Abdullahi Tanko Zubairu — Nasarawa South — Not Cleared
Usman Muhammed Elegu — Nasarawa South — Not Cleared
Yusuf Moh’d Agabi — Nasarawa South — Not Cleared
Ari Ali Muhammed — Nasarawa South — Not Cleared
Muhammed Rabiu Sadiq — Niger South — Not Cleared
Muhammed Bello A. — Niger South — Not Cleared
Bello Bawa Bwari — Niger East — Not Cleared
Ademola Wasiu Alli — Oyo Central — Not Cleared
Ajimobi Wasiu Adegboyega — Oyo North — Not Cleared
Kolapoboye Kola Daisi — Oyo South — Not Cleared
Faozey Oladotun Nurudeen — Oyo Central — Not Cleared
Hameed Afeez Repete — Oyo Central — Not Cleared
Akinremi Alade Bolaji — Oyo South — Not Cleared
Bello Abudullahi Bodejo — Taraba Central — Not Cleared
Oyukaye Flag Amachree — Rivers West — Not Cleared
Tamunobaabo Wemike Danagogo — Rivers West — Not Cleared
Jack-Rich Tein T.S — Rivers West — Not Cleared
Banigo Ipalibo — Rivers West — Not Cleared
Barry Balera Mwara — Rivers South East — Not Cleared
Hassan H. Kafayos — Yobe North — Not Cleared
Sanusi Ibrahim Garachi — Zamfara Central — Not Cleared
Aliyu Abubakar — Zamfara Central — Not Cleared
Muhammad Bashir Maru — Zamfara Central — Not Cleared
Hassan Muhammad Gusau — Zamfara Central — Not Cleared
Abubakar H. Moriiki — Zamfara North — Not Cleared
Bilyaminu Yusuf — Zamfara North — Not Cleared
Isyaka Ajiya Anka — Zamfara West — Not Cleared
Ibrahim Bala — Nasarawa West — Not Cleared
Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana — Nasarawa West — Voluntary Withdrawal
Hamish Idris — Adamawa North — Not Cleared
Abdurman Kwacham — Adamawa North — Not Cleared
Donald Daunemigita — Bayelsa West — Voluntary Withdrawal
Earlier, APC had disqualified 47 senatorial aspirants from contesting in its Senate primary elections ahead of the 2027 general elections.
The decision was announced on Monday in a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, following the conclusion of the screening exercise conducted by various screening committees.
According to the APC, the aspirants failed to meet the party’s screening requirements conducted in line with established procedures and guidelines. The party did not give specific reasons for the disqualification of individual candidates.
Party sources said the screening considered eligibility requirements, documentation, and internal conditions.
The APC is expected to proceed with its Senate primaries as part of preparations for the 2027 elections, with the development likely to spark reactions in states where the affected aspirants hold strong grassroots influence.
Meanwhile, Senator representing Ogun East and former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, popularly known as OGD has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primary scheduled for Monday, citing alleged plans to unleash violence on his supporters.
Daniel, who is seeking re-election, has been engaged in a political face-off with Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun over the APC ticket for Ogun East.
The rift between both camps has intensified in recent weeks, with accusations and counter-accusations from loyalists of the two political leaders.
In a statement released on Sunday by the Bola Ahmed Tinubu – Otunba Gbenga Daniel (BATOGD) Movement, Daniel directed his supporters to boycott the primary election over security concerns and alleged threats from agents of the state government.
The statement, jointly signed by the Director General of BATOGD, General Olumuyiwa Okunowo (rtd), and 34 others, alleged that suspicious movements and the presence of miscreants had heightened fears of violence ahead of the exercise.
“In the last few days we have seen all manners of strange movements and miscreants taking positions and ready to strike down our people. We have heard and seen agents of the state government threatening fire and brimstone against our supporters, and the elections yesterday is a confirmation of our worst fears,” the statement read.
It added that the group could not, in good conscience, expose supporters to danger and mayhem.
“On this note, we have advised our Principal, His Excellency, Senator Otunba Gbenga Daniel, to distance himself from the senatorial party primary elections.
“We also hereby advise our supporters to stay away from the venues of the senatorial party primary election of Monday, May 18, 2026, for their own safety,” the statement added.
Daniel’s media aide, Steve Oliyide, confirmed that the former governor endorsed the decision to withdraw from the contest.
“Yes, because we cannot put our supporters in harm’s way. Their safety is more of our concern than the contest. If the party is ready to conduct a free and fair election and can guarantee the safety of our members, then we are game,” Oliyide said.
Similarly, Olufemi Oyetola, son of former Osun State Governor and Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyeto, has withdrawn from the contest for the Osun Central Senatorial seat under the platform of the All Progressives Congress.
In a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo, on Monday, Oyetola said his decision was taken after consultations and interventions by the leadership of the party in the interest of unity and electoral success.
He stressed that party members must place collective interest above personal ambition, noting that his withdrawal was aimed at preserving the unity, stability, and cohesion of the APC in Osun State.
The statement partly reads, “I am profoundly humbled by this uncommon demonstration of love, belief, and solidarity. To every young person, supporter, and party faithful who stood with this movement, I say thank you sincerely.
“However, after extensive consultations and following the wise counsel and intervention of the leadership of our party, I have decided to step down from the contest in the overall interest of the unity, stability, and electoral success of the APC. As loyal party men and women, we must always place the collective interest of the party above personal ambition.
“I remain fully committed to the ideals and vision of our great party and will continue to work tirelessly with our leaders, members, and especially the youths, toward strengthening the APC and ensuring victory for all our candidates in future elections.
“l urge all my supporters and political associates to remain calm, steadfast, and united behind the leadership and decisions of the party. This is not the end of our collective aspirations, but rather another demonstration of sacrifice, discipline, and dedication to party cohesion.”
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