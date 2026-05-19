2027: Jonathan, AGF ask court to dismiss suit challenging eligibility

. As APC makes U-turn, clears Ben Murray-Bruce, 4 others for senate primaries

The All Progressives Congress has made a u-turn on its earlier list of senatorial aspirants barred from its Senate primaries, removing five names, including that of former Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, in an updated version issued on Monday.

The updated list, signed by the National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka, shorltly after the first list was released on Monday, reduced the number of affected aspirants from 47 to 44, with no explanation offered for the deletions.

Morka said, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) hereby releases an updated list of Senatorial aspirants not cleared to participate in the Party’s Senate Primary Elections.

“The APC urges all stakeholders to uphold transparency, orderliness, and the integrity of the ongoing Primary Election process.

Murray-Bruce, who had represented Bayelsa East in the Senate, was among the most prominent names on the initial list released earlier the same day.

His removal from the updated list, without any statement on his clearance status, was not explained by the party.

Also dropped from the list were four others: Chimzobam Kingsley Nnalue (Anambra North), Gyang Yaya Zi San. (Plateau North), Napoleon Binkap Bah (Plateau South), and Usman Ephraim Gar (Plateau Central).

Two new names were added, Ibrahim Bala (Nasarawa West), listed as not cleared, and Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana (Nasarawa West), who was recorded as having voluntarily withdrawn.

The updated list also revised the status of some aspirants previously marked as “not cleared.”

Benson Agadaga (Bayelsa East) and Donald Daunemigita (Bayelsa West) were reclassified as voluntary withdrawals, while Garba Musa Mai Doki (Kebbi South) was listed as having defected, and Adam Mouktar Mohammed (Jigawa South/West) was recorded as having failed to appear for screening.

Here is the updated full list:

Benson S. Agadaga — Bayelsa East — Voluntary Withdrawal

Daniel Effiong Asuquo — Cross River South — Not Cleared

Oden Ibiang O Ewa — Cross River Central — Not Cleared

Marian Nnamaka Ogoh-Ali — Delta North — Not Cleared

Usman J. Wowo — FCT — Not Cleared

Abubakar Umar Abdullahi — FCT — Not Cleared

Adam Mouktar Mohammed — Jigawa South West — Did Not Appear for Screening

Garba Musa Mai Doki — Kebbi South — Defected

Kollo B. Jiya — Kwara North — Not Cleared

Olutola John Onijala — Kwara South — Not Cleared

Awolola Muritala — Kwara South — Not Cleared

Adeleke Emmanuel Gbenga — Kwara South — Not Cleared

Abdullahi Tanko Zubairu — Nasarawa South — Not Cleared

Usman Muhammed Elegu — Nasarawa South — Not Cleared

Yusuf Moh’d Agabi — Nasarawa South — Not Cleared

Ari Ali Muhammed — Nasarawa South — Not Cleared

Muhammed Rabiu Sadiq — Niger South — Not Cleared

Muhammed Bello A. — Niger South — Not Cleared

Bello Bawa Bwari — Niger East — Not Cleared

Ademola Wasiu Alli — Oyo Central — Not Cleared

Ajimobi Wasiu Adegboyega — Oyo North — Not Cleared

Kolapoboye Kola Daisi — Oyo South — Not Cleared

Faozey Oladotun Nurudeen — Oyo Central — Not Cleared

Hameed Afeez Repete — Oyo Central — Not Cleared

Akinremi Alade Bolaji — Oyo South — Not Cleared

Bello Abudullahi Bodejo — Taraba Central — Not Cleared

Oyukaye Flag Amachree — Rivers West — Not Cleared

Tamunobaabo Wemike Danagogo — Rivers West — Not Cleared

Jack-Rich Tein T.S — Rivers West — Not Cleared

Banigo Ipalibo — Rivers West — Not Cleared

Barry Balera Mwara — Rivers South East — Not Cleared

Hassan H. Kafayos — Yobe North — Not Cleared

Sanusi Ibrahim Garachi — Zamfara Central — Not Cleared

Aliyu Abubakar — Zamfara Central — Not Cleared

Muhammad Bashir Maru — Zamfara Central — Not Cleared

Hassan Muhammad Gusau — Zamfara Central — Not Cleared

Abubakar H. Moriiki — Zamfara North — Not Cleared

Bilyaminu Yusuf — Zamfara North — Not Cleared

Isyaka Ajiya Anka — Zamfara West — Not Cleared

Ibrahim Bala — Nasarawa West — Not Cleared

Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana — Nasarawa West — Voluntary Withdrawal

Hamish Idris — Adamawa North — Not Cleared

Abdurman Kwacham — Adamawa North — Not Cleared

Donald Daunemigita — Bayelsa West — Voluntary Withdrawal

Earlier, APC had disqualified 47 senatorial aspirants from contesting in its Senate primary elections ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The decision was announced on Monday in a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, following the conclusion of the screening exercise conducted by various screening committees.

According to the APC, the aspirants failed to meet the party’s screening requirements conducted in line with established procedures and guidelines. The party did not give specific reasons for the disqualification of individual candidates.

Party sources said the screening considered eligibility requirements, documentation, and internal conditions.

The APC is expected to proceed with its Senate primaries as part of preparations for the 2027 elections, with the development likely to spark reactions in states where the affected aspirants hold strong grassroots influence.

Meanwhile, Senator representing Ogun East and former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, popularly known as OGD has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primary scheduled for Monday, citing alleged plans to unleash violence on his supporters.

Daniel, who is seeking re-election, has been engaged in a political face-off with Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun over the APC ticket for Ogun East.

The rift between both camps has intensified in recent weeks, with accusations and counter-accusations from loyalists of the two political leaders.

In a statement released on Sunday by the Bola Ahmed Tinubu – Otunba Gbenga Daniel (BATOGD) Movement, Daniel directed his supporters to boycott the primary election over security concerns and alleged threats from agents of the state government.

The statement, jointly signed by the Director General of BATOGD, General Olumuyiwa Okunowo (rtd), and 34 others, alleged that suspicious movements and the presence of miscreants had heightened fears of violence ahead of the exercise.

“In the last few days we have seen all manners of strange movements and miscreants taking positions and ready to strike down our people. We have heard and seen agents of the state government threatening fire and brimstone against our supporters, and the elections yesterday is a confirmation of our worst fears,” the statement read.

It added that the group could not, in good conscience, expose supporters to danger and mayhem.

“On this note, we have advised our Principal, His Excellency, Senator Otunba Gbenga Daniel, to distance himself from the senatorial party primary elections.

“We also hereby advise our supporters to stay away from the venues of the senatorial party primary election of Monday, May 18, 2026, for their own safety,” the statement added.

Daniel’s media aide, Steve Oliyide, confirmed that the former governor endorsed the decision to withdraw from the contest.

“Yes, because we cannot put our supporters in harm’s way. Their safety is more of our concern than the contest. If the party is ready to conduct a free and fair election and can guarantee the safety of our members, then we are game,” Oliyide said.

Similarly, Olufemi Oyetola, son of former Osun State Governor and Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyeto, has withdrawn from the contest for the Osun Central Senatorial seat under the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo, on Monday, Oyetola said his decision was taken after consultations and interventions by the leadership of the party in the interest of unity and electoral success.

He stressed that party members must place collective interest above personal ambition, noting that his withdrawal was aimed at preserving the unity, stability, and cohesion of the APC in Osun State.

The statement partly reads, “I am profoundly humbled by this uncommon demonstration of love, belief, and solidarity. To every young person, supporter, and party faithful who stood with this movement, I say thank you sincerely.

“However, after extensive consultations and following the wise counsel and intervention of the leadership of our party, I have decided to step down from the contest in the overall interest of the unity, stability, and electoral success of the APC. As loyal party men and women, we must always place the collective interest of the party above personal ambition.

“I remain fully committed to the ideals and vision of our great party and will continue to work tirelessly with our leaders, members, and especially the youths, toward strengthening the APC and ensuring victory for all our candidates in future elections.

“l urge all my supporters and political associates to remain calm, steadfast, and united behind the leadership and decisions of the party. This is not the end of our collective aspirations, but rather another demonstration of sacrifice, discipline, and dedication to party cohesion.”