2026-2030 drug control plan: EU, UNODC, ECOWAS assure Nigeria of support

. Commend NDLEA’s accomplishments as Marwa pledges to sustain commitment

International partners, including the European Union (EU), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) have assured Nigeria of support in its determination to tackle the problem of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in the next five years.

The assurance was given in their remarks at the opening session of a two-day National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP) Consultative Forum organized by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Abuja on Monday 18th May 2026.

Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, made the disclosure in a statement made available to journalists.

According to the statement, its goodwill message delivered at the event by the deputy head, the EU delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Zissimos Vergos, the European Union expressed preparedness to assist Nigeria in its ongoing drug control efforts. According to him, “Our presence here today is that of partners who have walked this uphill and rough road ourselves, and we continue doing that. We have learned valuable lessons from them, and we believe deeply that Nigeria’s stability and Europe’s security are inseparable. What affects the youth of Maiduguri or the streets of Ibadan does not stay within Nigerian borders. Drug trafficking is a transnational challenge, and the master plan laid before this forum is Nigeria’s contribution to a transnational response.

“Nigeria has the talent, Nigeria has the institutions. Nigeria has the experience of having faced and surmounted enormous challenges before. What we have today is a roadmap, a new roadmap. We in the European Union, we are here as partners to build it together. I think we owe this to every Nigerian family that has been touched by addiction, by trafficking, by grief, or by the quiet despair of watching someone they love lose themselves. The same applies for every European family. Let us not leave this forum without giving them reason for hope. The European Union has also updated its own drug strategy and action plan. One of its main pillars is stronger international cooperation. We are here today to affirm this.”

He commended the leadership and officers of NDLEA for their dedication. “In closing, I can only but commend the hierarchy and the staff of the National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency, their leadership, and all stakeholders for your dedication. I think together we can turn the master plan into tangible progress, saving lives, securing communities, and fostering a healthier, safer future for Nigeria, for West Africa, for the African continent, for Europe, for the world”, he added.

In his message to the gathering, UNODC Country Representative, Mr. Chiekh Ousmane Touré, noted that the world is currently witnessing a profound shift in drug landscape, particularly with the rise of synthetic drugs, the increased sophistication of trafficking networks and the use of technology to expand illicit markets.

“Nigeria stands at the intersections of this. This underscores the urgency of developing a master plan that is not only comprehensive and balanced, but also data-driven, forward-looking, and adaptable to emerging threats. UNODC remains fully committed to supporting Nigeria in this endeavor. Our partnership with NDLEA and the Government of Nigeria continues to grow from strengthening law enforcement capacity to advancing drug demand reduction to promoting evidence-based prevention and treatment, and enhancing international cooperation.

“As we look ahead, we see this master plan as an opportunity to deepen impact, to strengthen data systems, to reinforce institution across all levels of governance, and to ensure that the response is people-centered, inclusive, and sustainable. Let me assure you that UNODC will continue to stand with Nigeria as a committed partner, bringing global expertise, technical support, and shared vision for a safer and healthier society in Nigeria, West Africa, and in Africa”, the UN chief stated.

In his welcome remarks at the meeting, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) stated that while Nigeria may celebrate the milestones of the past five years, the nation must confront a sobering reality of a mutating threat.

His words, “UNODC projections suggest a 40% spike in drug use across Africa by 2030. Recent reports from the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GI-TOC) confirm that West Africa remains a high-pressure corridor for cocaine flows between Latin America and Europe. Our drug landscape is becoming increasingly complex as we battle the surge of synthetic substances and prescription drug abuse; the rise of poly-drug use and New Psychoactive Substances (NPS); the digitalization of the drug trade, where encrypted platforms and dark-web operations shield illicit assets from traditional law enforcement.

“As Africa’s most populous nation and largest economy, Nigeria cannot afford to be a passive observer. The risks to our youth, our workforce, and our national security are too high. This forum is therefore our battle room for the next five years. Our primary objective is to finalize the Zero Draft of the NDCMP 2026–2030—a roadmap built on the rigorous summative evaluation of our previous cycle.

“The new plan introduces two critical pillars to our strategy, that is: the Alternative Development and Sustainable Livelihoods that addresses the socio-economic drivers of the drug trade, as well as disrupting the illicit drug economy, using financial intelligence to choke the lifeblood of trafficking networks.”

While acknowledging the support of local and international partners especially the UNODC and ECOWAS in the production of the 2026-2030 NDCMP draft, the NDLEA boss urged the gathering of experts and participants to remember that the drug problem is not an abstract concept or a set of statistics but “a daily reality in our homes, our schools, and our streets. We are here not just as policy-makers and experts, but as parents, citizens, and guardians of the next generation.”

“Despite our different backgrounds, our goal is singular and that is a drug-free Nigeria.

I urge you to use the next two days to think boldly. Challenge the status quo. Propose innovations. Your inputs will determine the trajectory of our nation’s safety for the next half-decade. I look forward to a final NDCMP 2026–2030 that stands as a roadmap of hope and promise for a safer, healthier Nigeria”, Marwa added.

Also speaking, Commissioner, Human Development and Social Affairs, ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Daniel Amankwaah said “the Nigerian master plan is so important to the ECOWAS Commission because it is out of it that we generate some of the contents for some of our member states. So, this is a very crucial moment for us and we are so happy that the support that we gave to the NDLEA has been well utilized and we can see the results. So, I want to just convey our message that ECOWAS Commission is ever ready and we are going to accompany you, not only to have this plan in place, but also during the implementation so that we will make our society safer than what we have.”

In her remarks, Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Said Ahmad commended the NDLEA for its sustained commitment, professionalism, and proactive approach in tackling the menace of drug abuse and illicit trafficking in Nigeria. “The agency’s efforts in advocacy, enforcement, rehabilitation, and stakeholders’ collaboration continue to make a meaningful impact in protecting communities and restoring hope to affected individuals and families. As we work collectively to develop a robust and responsive National Drug Control Master Plan, it is important that we adopt a holistic and multi-sectoral approach that integrates education, healthcare, law enforcement, community engagement, and social support systems. Such collaboration is essential to addressing both the root causes and consequences of substance abuse in our society.

“I therefore urge participants at this forum to engage constructively, share valuable insights, and develop practical recommendations that will strengthen Nigeria’s drug control framework and ensure a sustainable outcome for future generations.”

Others who in the same light at the event include the Chairman, Senate Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, Senator Joseph Igiagbe Ikpea who was represented by Sir Sebastian Ukpokoloh and the Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu represented by Robinson Okechi.

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