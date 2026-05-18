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Tayo Folorunsho partners  Natalya Yisa to launch The Winning Girl Summit Campus Tour

by Peter Anayo041

 

Abuja, Nigeria — Media entrepreneur and youth development advocate Mr. Tayo Folorunsho has officially partnered with Natalya Yisa a popularly known online as “Whiteoyibo”is a prominent Russian-born content creator, social media influencer, and fashion entrepreneur, to launch a campus tour across selected universities for The Winning Girl Summit.

The initiative is designed to empower female undergraduate students through mentorship, leadership development, personal growth, and access to opportunities that support their academic and professional journey.

Mr. Tayo Folorunsho explained that the partnership was inspired by his passion for seeing young women on campus receive the support, exposure, and positive guidance they deserve.

As part of the collaboration, Natalya Yisa will serve as a speaker, coach, and mentor, providing valuable insights and encouragement to female undergraduates participating in the summit.

“The Winning Girl Summit is about creating real opportunities for young women on campus,” said Mr. Tayo Folorunsho. “This partnership with Natalya Yisa strengthens our ability to deliver a meaningful experience for every participant.”

Natalya Yisa also expressed her excitement about the collaboration:

“I am honored to serve as a speaker and mentor at this event. The Winning Girl ecosystem gives young women exactly what they need: a clear path to building a life that is fully their own. I look forward to contributing and helping secure partners who believe in this mission.”

Both parties have committed to maintaining open communication and ensuring the successful execution of their shared vision for empowering the next generation of female leaders.

About The Winning Girl Summit

The Winning Girl Summit is a transformational platform created to inspire, equip, and empower female undergraduate students through mentorship, education, networking, and personal development opportunities aimed at helping them succeed academically, professionally, and socially.

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