Ogun 2027: Olaleye emerges PDP consensus candidate for Rep

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

Architect Oladele Olaleye has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) consensus candidate for Abeokuta North/Obafemi Owode/Odeda Federal Constituency ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The consensus meeting held on Sunday at the Abeokuta North PDP Secretariat, Sokori, was described by party leaders and stakeholders as peaceful and hitch-free, as aspirants across the constituency unanimously endorsed Olaleye as the party’s flagbearer.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitored the exercise in line with electoral guidelines.

The meeting attracted party faithful, stakeholders and supporters from the three local government areas in the constituency.

Among those present were the PDP Deputy State Chairman, Hon. Abiodun Ogunremi, State Legal Adviser, Barr. Waliu Oladipupo; local government party chairmen from the constituency; House of Assembly aspirants; party executives; youth and women leaders, among others.

Speaking at the event, Ogunremi commended Olaleye for his commitment and contributions to the growth of the party, expressing confidence in the PDP’s chances in the 2027 poll.

He also praised Hon. Olu Jay Macton for stepping down for Olaleye in the interest of unity within the party.

Party leaders described Macton’s decision as a demonstration of maturity and commitment to the progress of the PDP.

In his acceptance speech, Olaleye thanked party leaders, stakeholders and members for the confidence reposed in him.

He pledged commitment to the progress of the party and the development of the federal constituency.

Olaleye also promised to remain accessible to the people and promote inclusiveness and grassroots participation within the party.

Party supporters and stakeholders said his emergence would strengthen the PDP’s chances in the constituency ahead of the 2027 elections.

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