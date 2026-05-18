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NUJ FCT Council led by Chairman Comrade Grace Ike on health walk to mark 2026 press week in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0106

A mammoth crowd of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ FCT Council, led by Chairman Comrade Grace Ike [middle], on their Health walk to mark 2026 press week in Abuja …PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

 

 

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