NNPC Foundation brings high-tech MRI lifeline to South-East, cutting costs, travel for millions

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

NNPC Foundation, the CSR wing of NNPC Ltd., has officially delivered and commissioned a complete 1.5 Tesla Magnetic Resonance Imaging system to Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital in Nnewi, Anambra State.

This move is part of NNPC Ltd.’s broader push to expand healthcare access and upgrade medical infrastructure nationwide. The new facility is set to give millions across the South-East, Anambra, Enugu, Imo, Abia, and Ebonyi, plus neighboring Delta State, easier access to advanced diagnostic scans that were previously out of reach.

The project went beyond just dropping off the machine. It included full delivery, setup, calibration, testing, and commissioning of the 1.5 Tesla MRI, plus all the supporting systems needed to run it smoothly. That covers RF shielding, industrial chillers, backup UPS units, electrical wiring, specialized imaging gear, ventilation, CCTV, oxygen monitoring, intercoms, and other patient-focused features for comfort and safety.

Before this, patients needing high-level MRI scans dealt with long wait times, steep fees, and exhausting trips to distant cities just to find a working imaging center.

At the handover ceremony held at the Igwe Orizu ICT Centre on NAUTH’s permanent site, NNPC Ltd. Group CEO Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, represented by NNPC Foundation MD Mrs. Emmanuella Arukwe, called the project a deliberate investment in healthcare access, diagnostic accuracy, and better patient outcomes.

He said the facility fits NNPC’s goal of building lasting institutions and systems that matter.

“The MRI installation at NAUTH shows our commitment to creating enduring legacies, not quick wins. We believe quality healthcare is tied directly to human dignity, longer lives, and stronger economic output,” Ojulari stated.

He added that NNPC’s social investments are a way of bridging the company’s core role in powering Nigeria’s energy needs with what stakeholders expect from it.

Anambra State Governor Prof. Charles Soludo, represented by Health Commissioner Dr. Afam Obidike, said the facility would boost safe, precise diagnosis and treatment across the South-East. He thanked NNPC Foundation for the donation and said it would widen access to quality care for residents.

Also speaking was NNPC Ltd. EVP Business Services, Mrs. Sophia Mbakwe, represented by Chief Supply Chain Officer Engr. Isokari Telema, reaffirmed the company’s focus on responsive, fair social investments that directly improve lives.

“For over 40 years, NNPC has kept at it — funding infrastructure, social amenities, education sponsorships, and other projects that reflect our values of Integrity, Excellence, and Sustainability,” she said.

NAUTH Chief Medical Director Prof. Joseph Ugboaja praised NNPC Ltd. for recognizing healthcare’s role in national prosperity. He promised the hospital would use the MRI to its full potential for public benefit.

“For years, patients in our region had to travel far for this level of diagnostic precision, often at costs they couldn’t afford. That burden ends now. NNPC Foundation has shown that CSR isn’t just talk — it’s a lifeline for hospitals like ours,” Ugboaja concluded.

For a better society

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