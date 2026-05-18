LASEMA rescues 1,924 victims, recovers 173 bodies during emergencies

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, rescued 1,924 victims from various emergencies across Lagos in 2025, while 173 bodies were recovered from accident scenes and disaster locations in the last one year.

The State Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Mr. Olugbenga Oyerinde, disclosed this on Monday during the 2026 Ministerial Press Briefing held at Alausa, Ikeja.

Oyerinde, while presenting the operational scorecard of LASEMA, said the agency handled 1,156 emergency incidents between January and December 2025, reflecting the increasing pressure on emergency responders in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

According to him, road accidents remained the highest category of emergencies attended to by the agency, accounting for 394 incidents during the review period.

Truck and tanker accidents followed with 249 cases, while fire outbreaks accounted for 191 incidents handled by LASEMA responders statewide.

The commissioner disclosed that the agency also recorded 92 truck breakdowns, nine fallen containers, 46 broken-down trucks, two fallen trees, three collapsed buildings and four rescue operations involving trucks trapped under bridges.

Oyerinde explained that March recorded the highest number of emergency incidents with 122 cases, followed by April with 119 and May with 112 incidents.

He added that August witnessed the lowest emergency activity with 67 incidents due to reduced movement and heavy rainfall during the peak of the rainy season.

The commissioner further revealed that Eti-Osa recorded the highest number of emergency incidents among local government areas with 180 cases, followed by Alimosho with 156 and Ikeja with 139 incidents.

Kosofe recorded 89 incidents, while Mushin followed with 49 cases.

According to him, Oshodi/Isolo recorded 45 incidents, Epe 42, Surulere 41 and Lagos Mainland 35 cases, while Ibeju-Lekki recorded the least with three incidents.

On marine-related emergencies, Oyerinde said LASEMA recorded two cases of flooding in 2025 as well as one accident involving a train and a truck.

He added that the agency also responded to ship fire incidents, pipeline leakages and public complaints requiring emergency intervention.

The commissioner disclosed that pre-hospital emergency care operations handled by LASEMA intensified significantly during the year, with the agency’s ambulance units responding to 1,382 medical emergencies statewide.

He said Lekki-Epe Base attended to 143 incidents, Command and Control handled 136, while the Dolphin Unit recorded 121 emergency medical responses.

According to him, 272 persons were attended to under the agency’s pre-hospital care operations in October alone, the highest monthly figure recorded during the period under review.

Oyerinde stated that the Sanwo-Olu administration had continued to strengthen emergency response capacity through strategic investments in rescue infrastructure, personnel training and operational equipment.

He said the government procured advanced life support ambulances, operational camp facilities and communication equipment to improve response time and disaster management efficiency.

The commissioner also highlighted the implementation of the “See Something, Say Something” emergency initiative and the establishment of local emergency management committees across communities to strengthen grassroots disaster response.

Oyerinde reiterated the government’s commitment to building a safer and more resilient Lagos through proactive emergency management, rapid rescue interventions and continuous investment in disaster response systems.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2