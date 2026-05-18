Lagos warns residents against consumption of spoiled tomatoes

The Lagos State Government has warned residents against consuming spoiled or fungus-infested tomatoes, popularly known as “Ata Esha,” citing serious health risks associated with such products.

The warning was issued on Sunday by the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency, through a statement shared on the state government’s X handle.

The General Manager of the agency, Afolabi Solebo, urged consumers to avoid purchasing or consuming tomatoes showing visible white, green, or black fungal growth.

According to him, fungi found on spoiled tomatoes may produce harmful toxins, including aflatoxins, which can lead to severe health complications such as liver damage and related diseases.

Speaking on the importance of healthy food consumption, Solebo said, “A healthy person is determined by what he or she consumes from time to time.”

He further explained that “cooking, boiling, or frying contaminated tomatoes may not eliminate the harmful toxins, thereby making such food unsafe for human consumption.”

The LASCOPA boss also cautioned consumers against purchasing spoiled tomatoes because they are cheaper, stressing that health and safety should always take precedence over cost considerations.

Solebo encouraged Lagos residents to carefully inspect food items before purchase and avoid visibly spoiled or mouldy tomatoes and other food products.

He also advised consumers to properly dispose of contaminated food items and report the sale of unsafe, expired, or spoiled products to the appropriate government agencies responsible for public health, environmental safety, and consumer protection.

Furthermore, he noted that “consumers have fundamental rights as well as responsibilities, including being well-informed about products and services, speaking out against unfair practices, and making ethical and environmentally conscious choices.”

Solebo disclosed that government monitoring and enforcement teams had been deployed to markets across the state to apprehend traders engaged in the sale of unsafe food products.

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