Lagos records 67.9% fake calls out of 1.51m monthly volumes

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Government on Monday disclosed that the Lagos State Command and Control Centre, LSCCC said nuisance calls, otherwise known as fake calls, have dominated the centre with 67.9% out of 1.51million volumes of calls recorded per month.

The General Manager, Lagos State Command and Control Centre, LSCCC, Mr Femi Kennedy-Giwa, made the disclosure during the ongoing ministerial press briefing at Alausa, Ikeja.

Giwa lamented that such unwholesome attitude caused resource drain on emergency communications infrastructure.

LSCCC is the custodian of the emergency toll-free line 112/767 for fostering strategic partnerships that will lead to sustainable development, effective disaster management, and a safer environment for all residents.

According to a release as part of the scorecard of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, the Command handled an average of 1.51million calls per month with volumes increasing 48% from January 2025 to April 2026.

The 73.3% overall answer rate indicates strong capacity, through variability exists month-to-month.

The release explained that monthly call volume shows strong seasonal patterns with Q4 2025 peak.

According to the release, Peak months: April 2026- 2.18million, September 2025- 2.12 million, and December 2025- 2.09 million

The release added, low months October 2025- 435 thousand, March 2025 985 thousand.

The statement explained that call volumes increased 48% from January 2025 to April 2026.

The October 2025 dip represents 79% drop from September, this may indicate a system outage, reporting anomaly or public holiday period.

Nuisance calls dominate at 67.9% of total volumes. Nearly seven in 10 calls are nuisance calls. This represents a massive resource drain on emergency communications infrastructure.

The monthly average of 1.02million nuisance calls requires dedicated filtering system.

Valid answered calls- 17.70million. Despite the high nuisance volume, 73.3% of aired calls are successfully answered indicating operational resilience.

For a better society

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