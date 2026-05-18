Kwara garment factory signs landmark industrial partnership with KWS Garment production village

L-R: Technical Partner, Ali Dannawi; Wigwe & Partners Legal Representative, Chioma Agoro; CEO & Chairman, KWS Garment Factory Production Village, Ms. Folake Akindele; Managing Director, Kwara Garment Factory, Bukola Adedeji; and Hon. Commissioner for the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Technology, Damilola Yusuf Adelodun, during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Kwara Garment Factory, Ilorin, Kwara State.

The Kwara Garment Factory has officially signed a management and operation agreement for its state-of-the-art apparel manufacturing facility with KWS Garment Production Village. Led by Folake Akindele, founder and CEO of Tiffany Amber and one of the leading figures on African fashion scene over the last three decades, KWS Garment Production Village steps in as the private sector operator of what is now one of Nigeria’s most advanced industrial apparel manufacturing facilities.

The ceremony, which took place at the Kwara Garment Factory in Ilorin on May 12, 2026, marks a defining moment in the state’s industrialisation agenda under the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and signals the beginning of a new chapter for garment and textile manufacturing in Nigeria and across Africa.

The agreement was processed by the Managing Director, Kwara Garment Factory, Hajia Bukola Adedeji, in the presence of the Commissioner for Business, Innovation, and Technology, Damilola Yusuf Adelodun.

The facility is equipped to support large-scale apparel production across multiple sectors including fashion, sports, institutional agencies, hospitality providers, and corporate organisations. With the infrastructure designed to support up to 4,000 workers across its production ecosystem, the factory stands as one of the most significant industrial garment manufacturing hubs on the continent.

In line with the management of the KWS Garment Production Village, approximately 80% of the production workforce are women, a deliberate commitment to placing women at the centre of industrial economic empowerment. The facility is fully powered by an on-site solar plant, embedding sustainability into the foundation of its operations.

Speaking at the hand-over ceremony, Folake Akindele described the occasion as a milestone that goes far beyond the signing of an agreement.

“After 28 years in the Nigerian fashion industry, moments like this remind me why I started this journey. What began with passion and resilience has evolved into something much bigger than fashion itself. Today is about industry, infrastructure, manufacturing, job creation, and legacy,” she said.

Akindele, who built Tiffany Amber into an internationally recognised African fashion house, has long identified the absence of reliable manufacturing infrastructure as one of the most significant barriers facing Nigeria’s creative and industrial sectors. The KWS Garment Production Village is out to bridge that gap.

“This factory represents possibility. It represents scale. It represents structure. It is about building systems that allow Nigerian businesses, creative, institutional, and corporate alike, to produce competitively, efficiently, and proudly within Nigeria. If you have been going outside Africa to manufacture and access world-class quality, you can get that same standard here,” she added.

Speaking on behalf of the Kwara State Government, Commissioner for Business, Innovation, and Technology, Damilola Yusuf Adelodun, described the factory as a key component of the state’s long-term industrial vision.

“The Kwara State Garment Factory has always represented more than a building or a set of machines. It represents a vision; His Excellency’s vision of an industrialised Kwara, where our youths do not just consume but produce, where the state’s resources translate into real livelihoods and lasting economic activity.”

The long-term vision for KWS Garment Production Village extends beyond garment production into full textile manufacturing, with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) presenting a significant strategic opportunity for Africa-made apparel to move freely across the continent. KWS Garment Production Village is positioned to be a leading force in that ecosystem.

The Kwara State Government reaffirmed its commitment to fostering public-private partnerships that drive sustainable economic growth, skills development, and industrial advancement across the state.