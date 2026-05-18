HURIWA lauds elimination of ISIS global deputy

…Urges Nigeria Military to global best practices

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has commended the successful joint operation carried out by the United States and Nigerian Armed Forces which reportedly led to the elimination of Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, described as the global number two commander of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL).

HURIWA particularly praises President Donald Trump for the strong international counter-terrorism collaboration and acknowledges the courage, professionalism, and sacrifices of Nigerian military personnel involved in the operation within the Lake Chad Basin.

The successful strike demonstrates that terrorism can be effectively degraded when there is intelligence-driven coordination, strategic planning, technological support, and operational synergy among security institutions and international partners.

However, while celebrating this unprecedented operational breakthrough, HURIWA warns that isolated tactical victories cannot substitute for a comprehensive and sustained national counter-terrorism strategy, especially at a time when terrorist attacks, kidnappings, and mass abductions continue to spread across Borno State and other parts of Nigeria.

The mass abductions of students in Yobe and Oyo state by Boko Haram terrorists is absolutely reprehensible and unacceptable.

We demand that these vulnerable children are rescued immediately and their abductors crushed.

The frightening reality is that terrorists and armed non-state actors are still attacking schools, overrunning vulnerable communities, abducting children, killing civilians, and destabilizing rural economies almost at will.

Nigeria must therefore avoid the dangerous temptation of premature celebration while citizens remain under constant siege.

HURIWA strongly believes that the elimination of a high-profile ISIS commander should now serve as a turning point for a complete overhaul of Nigeria’s counter-terrorism architecture.

The Nigerian military must urgently up its game.

The Armed Forces must fully adopt modern global best practices in asymmetric warfare, counter-insurgency intelligence, rapid-response operations, aerial surveillance systems, special operations coordination, technological warfare, and community-based intelligence gathering.

There must also be stronger operational coordination among all strata of the Armed Forces, including the Army, Air Force, Navy, intelligence services, paramilitary agencies, and local security formations.

One of the greatest weaknesses undermining counter-terrorism operations in Nigeria has been fragmented coordination, delayed intelligence sharing, duplication of operational responsibilities, and poor inter-agency synergy.

This must end immediately.

The terrorists confronting Nigeria are adaptive, mobile, technologically aware, and increasingly decentralized. The response of the Nigerian State must therefore become faster, smarter, intelligence-driven, and technologically superior.

HURIWA also challenges the newly appointed Homeland Security Chief to hit the ground running by immediately unveiling a measurable and time-bound national homeland security strategy capable of protecting schools, farming communities, highways, worship centres, and other vulnerable civilian targets.

Nigerians are no longer interested in routine assurances and ceremonial briefings while terrorists continue expanding their frontiers of violence.

The new Homeland Security leadership must demonstrate urgency, innovation, coordination, and measurable operational effectiveness from day one.

HURIWA further urges the Federal Government to intensify collaboration with strategic international partners in intelligence gathering, counter-terrorism financing disruption, cyber surveillance, drone warfare, border security management, and special forces training.

The recent operation proves that when intelligence cooperation works effectively, even globally wanted terrorists can no longer hide.

The war against terror must now move beyond reactive deployments toward preventive intelligence dominance.

We equally call for improved welfare, modern equipment, advanced training, and psychological support for Nigerian military personnel who continue to make enormous sacrifices defending the territorial integrity of the nation.

While Nigerians commend the military for this significant achievement, citizens also expect more decisive actions capable of permanently dismantling terrorist enclaves operating within and around Nigeria.

The bloodshed across Borno, Benue, Plateau, Zamfara, Katsina, Niger, and other vulnerable regions must not continue indefinitely.

Nigeria must reclaim every inch of its territory from terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, and violent extremists.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2