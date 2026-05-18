GSS Zing, Taraba, Family Support Programme, Katsina win Savannah Conference finals

Group photo of Government Secondary School Zing, Taraba, winners of the Girls’ Category at the 26th Milo Basketball Savannah Conference Finals.

The 26th edition of the Milo Basketball Championship officially began with the successful conclusion of the Savannah Conference regional finals at the Sanni Abacha Indoor Sports Hall in Kano.

Mrs. Opeyemi Jaiyeola, Category Development Manager, while delivering the opening address on behalf of Mr. Gilbert Tweneboah, Category Manager, reflected on the journey of the initiative.

She said, “Since 1999, what started with fewer than 500 schools has grown into a national movement, now engaging over 12,000 schools annually.

“This growth is not by chance. It’s a result of dedication, consistency, and the belief that every child deserves the opportunity to discover their strength and reach their full potential,” she said.

The girls’ final saw a competitive contest between Government Secondary School Zing, Taraba State, and Government Girls College Unity School, Bauchi. After a hard-fought game, Zing triumphed with a 53–43 scoreline.

Happy Sylvester of Zing was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP), delivering a standout performance with 38 points.

In the boys’ final, Family Support Programme, Katsina secured a narrow 64–63 win over Government Secondary School Numan, Adamawa State. Friday Emmanuel of Katsina was named the MVP of the boys’ category, contributing 22 crucial points to his team’s victory.

The event was attended by dignitaries from the Kano State Ministry of Education, Ministry of Youth and Sports, media representatives, Olympic Commission representatives, and key partners, including NSSF, NCSF, and FIBA.

As the tournament progresses, attention now shifts to the Central Region Finals, which will take place at the Indoor Sports Hall of Mogadishu Barracks.

Teams from the Central Region will compete for the chance to represent their region at the National Finals in Lagos this July.

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