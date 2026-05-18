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Funeral Service of late Mrs. Abah Elizabeth Oputa (Nee Menasah) ,@73years held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo084

L-r… Widower of Late Mrs. Abah Oputa, Mr. Sylvester Oputa, Miss Adaobi Daisy Oputa , Mr Sylvester Oputa, Mr Chukwunyerem Oputa, Miss Zoey Oputa and Mr Medium Oputa ,(Children & Grandchildren) During the Funeral Service of  Late Mrs. Abah Elizabeth Oputa held at Cathedral Church of Christ marina Lagos on 14/5/2026… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Retired general from Kogi State, Senator Tunde Ogbeha, with  Former Senate President, Senator David Mark.

L-r …Dame Princess  Karenate- Egbuson; Dr. Eyimofe Atake (SAN) and Mrs. Dorothy Atake.

L-r …Miss Adaobi Daisy Oputa Widower of Late Mrs. Abah Oputa, Mr. Sylvester Oputa; discussing with Prince Dapo Opeaye.

 L-r …Widower of Late Mrs. Abah Oputa, Mr. Sylvester Oputa, Miss Adaobi Daisy Oputa, Mr Sylvester Oputa, Mr Chukwunyerem Oputa, Miss Zoey Oputa and Mr. Medium Oputa; and others.

The Corp Bearer Caring the Corps of Late Mrs. Abah Oputa , Burial after the Funeral Service at Cathedral Church of Christ Marina, Lagos on 14/5/2026.. PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

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