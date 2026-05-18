Edeoga emerges APC flagbearer for Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

In a major political development that has further altered the dynamics of the 2027 electoral landscape in Enugu East Senatorial District, Hon. Chijioke Edeoga has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency House of Representatives election following his victory in the party’s primary election.

At the official collation centre in Enugu East Local Government Area, the Returning Officer, Barr. Uche Mbaeke, declared Hon. Edeoga winner after he secured a staggering 40,533 votes, overwhelmingly defeating the incumbent member representing the constituency in the House of Representatives, Prof. Paul Nnamchi, who garnered 248 votes.

The announcement triggered wild celebrations among party faithful, supporters, and stakeholders who gathered in large numbers to witness what many described as a peaceful, transparent, and credible electoral exercise.

Speaking shortly after his declaration, Hon. Edeoga expressed gratitude to party members for their overwhelming support and used the opportunity to commend Governor Peter Mbah for what he described as his transformational leadership style and unwavering commitment to party growth.

“Governor Peter Mbah has continued to demonstrate exceptional leadership through his developmental strides and commitment to progress. He remains a true party patriot whose vision continues to inspire confidence across political divides,” Edeoga stated.

Also speaking at the event, the Hon Minister of Science and Innovation, Barrister Kingsley Udeh, applauded party members for their peaceful conduct and commitment to ensuring a credible process.

“What we have witnessed here today is democracy in action. The massive turnout of party members and the peaceful conduct of this primary election show clearly that our party is prepared for greater victories ahead. I urge members to replicate this same commitment during the forthcoming governorship primary,” he said.

The Minister further urged members to rally behind President Bola Tinubu, emphasizing the need to not only affirm him during the primaries but also return him through democratic votes in January 2027.

“Our President must be overwhelmingly affirmed during the primaries and returned in 2027. That responsibility lies with every committed party member,” he added.

The Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Kelvin Chukwu, also praised the seamless conduct of the exercise and urged party members to remain united.

“This primary election has demonstrated that our party is becoming stronger in Enugu State. I encourage all stakeholders to remain steadfast, united, and focused as we prepare for future victories,” Senator Chukwu stated.

The host council chairmen — Hon. Obiora Obeagu of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area and Pastor Beloved-Dan Anike of Enugu East Local Government Area — expressed appreciation to party members for turning out en masse to fulfill their civic responsibilities.

Hon. Obeagu said: “Today’s turnout reflects the strength, unity, and readiness of our people. We deeply appreciate every party member who participated in this historic exercise.”

Pastor Anike added: “This process once again proves that our grassroots remain the backbone of our party. We thank everyone for ensuring a peaceful and successful exercise.”

Following the declaration, stakeholders engaged in strategic post-election discussions presided over by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Enugu State on Strategic Communications, Dr. Collins Ogbu, who coordinated interactions among party leaders and stakeholders.

Other prominent stakeholders present at the event included former Chairman of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, Dr. Benjamin Edeoga, who served as the Enugu East Collation Officer; Hon. Obinna Mbaeke, who served as the Collation Officer for Isi-Uzo; Hon. Cornelius Nnaji, former Chairman of Enugu East Local Government Area and former member of the House of Representatives; as well as the APC Deputy State Chairperson, Hon. Peace Patrick Nnaji.

With this victory, political observers believe Hon. Edeoga has firmly positioned himself as a formidable contender ahead of the general elections, as attention now shifts to the upcoming governorship primary scheduled for May 21, 2025, where party stakeholders are expected to once again shape the future of the APC in Enugu State.

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