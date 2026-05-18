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Breaking: Court grants El-rufai N100m bail

by Peter Anayo066

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja has granted former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, N100m bail with one surety in like sum.

Justice Abdulmalik, while delivering the ruling on Monday, held that the proposed surety must reside in either the Maitama or Asokoro districts of Abuja and must deposit the original Certificate of Occupancy of a landed property at the court registry.

The court also held that the surety must be a federal civil servant not below Grade Level 17 and must provide evidence of salary payments for at least three months.

These documents will be authenticated by a letter from the surety’s bank manager within the court’s jurisdiction.

The court further ordered the surety to depose to an affidavit of means, enter into a bail bond, and submit a recent passport photograph to the court registry.

As part of the bail conditions, El-Rufai is to deposit all valid international passports with the court, following the directive that a verification letter from the surety’s immediate department be submitted, alongside a tax clearance certificate covering the last six months.

Justice Abdulmalik further ordered the defendant to report to the Department of State Services headquarters on the last Friday of each month by 10 am to sign the attendance register, pending the determination of the case.

The judge warned that failure to comply would result in an automatic revocation of bail.

The court additionally directed the defendant to submit a letter of attestation from the Chairman of the Kaduna Traditional Council.

 

 

 

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