May 18, 2026
Trending now

Military airstrikes kill 20 ISIS/ISWAP terrorists in Borno — DHQ

2027: APM candidate, Adeoye unveils reset Lagos agenda, pledges $100bn FDI

Mbah pledges commitment to $30bn economy in Enugu

Allegations of result sheet snatching, disruption, others trail APC primaries in Anambra

NUJ FCT Council led by Chairman Comrade Grace Ike on health walk…

APC primaries: Gov’ship aspirant alleges no election took place in Taraba

APC primaries: All 13 Wike’s loyalists secure House of Reps tickets

APC primaries: All serving Reps members emerge victorious in Ebonyi

APC primaries: Zulum’s brother, 8 others emerge winners

APC primaries: Elumelu, Waive, Ibori-Suenu, others secure House of Reps tickets in…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

APC primaries: Zulum’s brother, 8 others emerge winners

by Peter Anayo0114

 

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum’s brother, Dr Kaumi Zulum, eight others aspirants have been declared winners of the All Progressives (APC) House of Representatives primaries while that of Akira Uba/ Hawul Federal Constituency is inconclusive.

Declaring the result on Sunday at the APC Secretariat, Maiduguri, the Chairman of the Borno state primary elections for the House of Representatives committee, and returning officer, Prophet Jones Ode Erue, said the result of the ten House of Representatives for the Hawul/Askira-Uba Federal Constituency has been declared inconclusive.

The chairman of the APC 7-man committee said “At the Askira-Uba/Hawul Federal Constituency, complaints were received from one of the aspirants, Comrade Audu Garba Zali. The Askira-Uba/Hawul primary election is, therefore, inconclusive.”

Prophet Eruen declared the House Representatives primary election across the 312 wards of the 27 local government areas of the state as “peaceful and orderly.”

He said candidates for primary elections emerged predominantly through affirmation and unanimous consensus arrangements freely and amicably adopted by stakeholders and party delegates without rancour, dispute, protest, or objection, including instances involving single unopposed candidates.

He further said four of the nine announced candidates – incumbents Engr Bukar Talba and Mukhtar Betara Aliyu, of Marte/Monguno/Nganzai and Biu/Bayo/Kwaya/Shani Federal Constituencies respectively, emerged unopposed, while another four emerged as consensus candidates, including incumbents Usman Zanna, Ahmed Usman Jaha and Engr Satomi Ahmed, as well as Dr. Kaumi Umara Zulum, of Magumeri/Kaga/Gubio; Gwoza/Chibok/Damboa; Jere; and Dikwa, Konduga/Mafa Federal Constituencies.

Direct primaries were conducted in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council Federal Constituency, where the incumbent Abdulkadir Rahis won, and Bama/Ngala/Kala-Balge, where Mustapha Abdullahi emerged winner.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

PDP celebrates its National financial secretary

Peter Anayo

Malumfashi massacre: Diplomacy abroad meaningless if home security is not guaranteed, ADC blasts Tinubu

Peter Anayo

Ogun Court Refuses to Postpone Forthcoming Local Government Election

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet GirişmeritbetmeritkingmeritkingbetsmovemeritbetmeritkingPradabet güncel girişcasibomPashagaminggalabetHoliganbetJojobet GirişjojobetjojobetjojobetcasibommatbetMadridbetMadridbet