APC primaries: Zulum’s brother, 8 others emerge winners

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum’s brother, Dr Kaumi Zulum, eight others aspirants have been declared winners of the All Progressives (APC) House of Representatives primaries while that of Akira Uba/ Hawul Federal Constituency is inconclusive.

Declaring the result on Sunday at the APC Secretariat, Maiduguri, the Chairman of the Borno state primary elections for the House of Representatives committee, and returning officer, Prophet Jones Ode Erue, said the result of the ten House of Representatives for the Hawul/Askira-Uba Federal Constituency has been declared inconclusive.

The chairman of the APC 7-man committee said “At the Askira-Uba/Hawul Federal Constituency, complaints were received from one of the aspirants, Comrade Audu Garba Zali. The Askira-Uba/Hawul primary election is, therefore, inconclusive.”

Prophet Eruen declared the House Representatives primary election across the 312 wards of the 27 local government areas of the state as “peaceful and orderly.”

He said candidates for primary elections emerged predominantly through affirmation and unanimous consensus arrangements freely and amicably adopted by stakeholders and party delegates without rancour, dispute, protest, or objection, including instances involving single unopposed candidates.

He further said four of the nine announced candidates – incumbents Engr Bukar Talba and Mukhtar Betara Aliyu, of Marte/Monguno/Nganzai and Biu/Bayo/Kwaya/Shani Federal Constituencies respectively, emerged unopposed, while another four emerged as consensus candidates, including incumbents Usman Zanna, Ahmed Usman Jaha and Engr Satomi Ahmed, as well as Dr. Kaumi Umara Zulum, of Magumeri/Kaga/Gubio; Gwoza/Chibok/Damboa; Jere; and Dikwa, Konduga/Mafa Federal Constituencies.

Direct primaries were conducted in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council Federal Constituency, where the incumbent Abdulkadir Rahis won, and Bama/Ngala/Kala-Balge, where Mustapha Abdullahi emerged winner.

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