APC primaries: Gov’ship aspirant alleges no election took place in Taraba

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State Chief David Kente has raised alarm that the primary election for House of Representatives in Taraba that was scheduled to take place on Saturday did not hold since the materials were only distributed contrary to video clips making rounds indicating that the election held.

Kente, who disclosed this on Sunday in Jalingo while interacting with journalists said that he got a call from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, around 5am on Sunday to inform him that distribution of materials was to commence at Fastrack Hotel, while those video clips were already making rounds.

He stressed that contrary to information making the rounds, he is not aware of any attempt by the Government to induce him.

“I just want to clarify a few things with you, gentlemen. The governor visited me but that wasn’t the first time. His visit therefore wasn’t anything surprising. It was for us to clear on a number of issues including the locking up of the Secretariat. They initially claimed it was for renovation which wasn’t true as it were. However, he explained things to me and we have reached an understanding on that.

“We discussed and agreed on a number of issues but there is nothing like me withdrawing for him. The issue came up and I reminded him of how we got to where we are. I requested him to surrender the ticket to me because I am his elder brother and things have not been good in the last few years. We agreed to consult further on the way forward. It wasn’t my decision to run and so I’ll have to brief my people and get feedback from them. Most of the people I’ve consulted insist that we should continue with the race.

“There was also news of inducement. I’m not aware of any financial inducement or any offer. Nobody has approached me because money can not induce me. I don’t go into politics for money. I’m too comfortable for that. Since I joined politics, I’ve never collected money from any politician in the name of stepping down for others.

“On the ongoing primaries, I want to put it on record that there was no election in Taraba yesterday. The materials arrived yesterday around 3pm and were distributed through the night. At the same time, elections were going on in the Local Government Areas and we gather that the results have been written already. We learnt that former Chairman of the party in the State is a consultant in writing results. So I want to put it on record that there was no elections anywhere.

“If the governor and I are allowed to go into primaries fairly, I will beat him hands down under two hours.

“The wrongful swearing in of a different set of local government officials in Ussa, Takum and Donga could be the issue that will eventually destroy the party in the State. As we speak, in Ussa Local Government area, the woman leader and her deputy are all men because they composed the list haphazardly.

“Except the governor who is the leader of the party in the State, and the Chairman do the right thing, the party will be bombarded by litigations that could crash the party.”

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