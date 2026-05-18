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APC primaries: Elumelu, Waive, Ibori-Suenu, others secure House of Reps tickets in…

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Politics

APC primaries: Elumelu, Waive, Ibori-Suenu, others secure House of Reps tickets in Delta

by Peter Anayo0127

 

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

Hon. Francis Ejiroghene Waive, Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu and former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, were among the top contenders who emerged victorious on Saturday as the All Progressives Congress (APC) conducted peaceful House of Representatives primaries across Delta State.

Mr Waive, an incumbent House of Representatives member, clinched the APC ticket for Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency following a peaceful exercise held across the constituency.

The cleric-turned-politician is seeking a third term in the Green Chamber, having been elected as the first APC House of Representatives member from Delta State in 2015.

Party stakeholders, including Ughelli North APC chairman, Comrade Lucky Ofomukoro, commended the transparent conduct of the process, describing the election as a true reflection of internal democracy within the party.

In Ethiope Federal Constituency, Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, daughter of former Delta State governor James Ibori, emerged winner after an orderly exercise conducted across the wards.

Mr Elumelu also secured victory in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency after the collation of results at the Oshimili South Local Government Council Secretariat.

Speaking after his declaration, Mr Elumelu described his emergence as a collective victory for the people of Aniocha/Oshimili, pledging to provide impactful representation at the House of Representatives.

Other winners included Hon. Ramson Onoyake, who won the Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency primary.

In Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency, Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi clinched the party’s ticket, while incumbent lawmaker Hon. Jonathan Ukodhiko defeated challenger Hon. Dickson Ebegbare to emerge winner in Isoko Federal Constituency.

Mr Emmanuel Osazuwa also emerged victorious in Ika Federal Constituency, and Hon. Julius Pondi secured the APC ticket in Burutu Federal Constituency.

The primaries, conducted across the state, were largely peaceful, with party members and stakeholders commending the APC leadership for ensuring transparency and a level playing field for aspirants.

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, had earlier lauded party faithful for their peaceful participation, saying the exercise demonstrated the growing unity and strength of the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

 

 

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