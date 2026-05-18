APC primaries: All serving Reps members emerge victorious in Ebonyi

.As Nwifuru dismisses report of parallel elections

JACOB OGODO, Abakaliki

All the serving members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Federal House of Representatives from Ebonyi state emerged victorious in the just concluded House of Representatives primaries across the state

Rt. Hon Chinedu Ogah, Kama Nkemakolam, and Emmanuel Uguru all incumbent House of Representatives members clinched the APC ticket for Ikwo/Ezza south , Ohanivo and Abakaliki/ Izzi Federal Constituencies respectively following a peaceful exercise held across the state.

Others are Idu Igariwey, Joseph Nwibasi and Eze Nwachukwuu Eze representing Afikpo/Edda, Ezza North/ Ishielu and Ohaukwu/ Ebonyi federal Constituencies won.

Declaring the results, the APC National Assembly Primary Elections Committee, led by Barr. Kennedy Ekong congratulated the winners for emerging victorious at the poll and urged them to be worthy ambassadors of the party.

Speaking at the state party secretariat, Governor Francis Nwifuru commended stakeholders and members of the party in the State for the peaceful conduct of the House of Representatives primaries held across the state.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the level of consultations and unity among party stakeholders ahead of the primaries.

“As you can see, everybody is happy. We had very noble consultations with our stakeholders and several meetings were held. Issues were resolved at the zonal and constituency levels. What we are doing today is to elect candidates who will fly the flag of our party, and I believe we will produce very capable candidates,” Nwifuru said.

He dismissed reports of parallel congresses, insisting that the party remained united throughout the process.

“We have only one congress committee. What is normal in democracy is for people to come out and test their popularity. There is no need for any parallel congress, and nobody is going to conduct one,” he stated.

Nwifuru also spoke on the recent defections and resignations by some APC members in the state, describing the development as part of democratic practice.

“This is politics. People joined the party with different interests. The question should be: what did these people do in 2023, and what evidence is there of their support? If people want to join another party to test their popularity, democracy allows that,” he added.

The governor maintained that the APC in Ebonyi State remains strong and united despite political realignments ahead of future elections.

Also speaking, the Ebonyi State Chairman of the APC, Stanley Okoro Emegha, said there were provisions for appeals in the event of any disqualification, adding that the primary election process was progressing smoothly.

Speaking shortly after his victory, the member representing Ohanivo Federal Constituency, Nkemakolam Kama expressed excitement and gratitude to party stakeholders, supporters and the state leadership for giving him another opportunity to serve.

“I’m elated and very happy for being given another opportunity to serve my people. I’m grateful to all the stakeholders, our leaders, our constituents and most importantly our governor who stood by us throughout the process. Above all, I thank God for giving us this opportunity to serve again.”

The lawmaker described the turnout and mobilisation witnessed during the primaries as only a glimpse of what to expect during the general elections.

“This is nothing compared to what will happen during the general election. This is just a piece of cake for what is going to happen during the election proper.”

Kama assured constituents that his second term would usher in greater development and more opportunities for the constituency.

According to him, his return to the National Assembly would strengthen the constituency’s chances of attracting more federal projects and benefits, especially as a ranking member of the House.

“More development and more ability to attract goodies to our constituency is what our people should expect,” he said.

In his remarks, the member representing Ikwo/Ezza south Federal Constituency, Rt Hon Chinedu Ogah said that consensus candidency has brought peace and unity to the party and people in general, adding that before now party primaries were always characterized by crisis, shooting and maiming of members.

Ogah called for the sustenance of consensus candidency in the subsequent elections which according to him is the best option and reduces cost on the part of the aspirants.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2