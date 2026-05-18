APC primaries: All 13 Wike’s loyalists secure House of Reps tickets

EMMANUEL NWELEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Speaker of the Rivers State Assembly, Hon. Martins Amaewhule, alongside the Deputy Leader of the House, Hon. Linda Stewart, have emerged winners of the All Progressive Congress, APC primary elections for House of Representatives in Rivers State.

Amaewhule and Stewart, alongside 11 other loyalists of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, were declared winners of the APC primary election for 13 Federal Constituencies in the State.

Those declared as winners and party candidates are: Martin Amaewhule (Obio/Akpor), Linda Somieari Stewart (Okrika/Ogu/Bolo), Solomon Bob (Abua-Odual/Ahoada East), Victor Obuzor (Ahoada West/Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni), Isobo Jack (Akuku-Toru/Asari-Toru), Frederick Apiafi (Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro), and Cyril Hart (Degema/Bonny).

Others are; Dumnamene Dekor (Khana/Gokana), Blessing Chigeru Amadi (PHALGA 2) and Igwe Precious (PHALGA 1), and Felix Nwaeke (Eleme/Tai/Oyigbo), Ozuzum Chibuzor Nwamaka (Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency and Onyeozu Joy Nyebuchi for Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency.

Six of the 13 candidates are seeking a second term while Amaewhule and seven others will be contesting for their first term in the Green Chambers.

Declaring the results after the exercise at the party Secretariat in Port Harcourt, Chairman of the primary election committee for Rivers State, Wahab Owokoniran, described the elections as peaceful, free and fair, without any record of violence incidence.

He congratulated party members and Rivers people for their peaceful conduct, urging them to carry on into the general elections proper.

”So far, we have declared 13 out of 13 Federal Constituency results and I want to let the whole world know that the election was conducted in a very peaceful atmosphere. We did not experience any form of rancour or fighting whatsoever.

”Contrary to the impression out there that Rivers State is very violent, but surprisingly, I myself was disappointed that there wasn’t any form of violence, so congratulations to the Rivers people and especially members of APC, we are so proud of the way you have conducted yourselves and hope that you will carry on into the general election and by the grace of God, our party will deliver Rivers State at both presidential, senatorial, governorship and house of assembly elections,” he said.

Reacting to the results, Publicity Secretary of the APC in the state, Chibuike Ikenga said the result of the primary elections is a reflection of the will of members of the party.

”Some of you who went to the field with us saw that it was fair, free, and credible. We gave our party members the opportunity to express themselves, and that’s the result you have seen here today,” Ikenga said.

The party spokesman adviced winners to be magnanimous in victory and to prepare ahead of the general election, while urging those who were not successful in the current election to prepare themselves for subsequent polls.

The outcome saw three serving House of Representatives members loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara including Hon. Anderson Alisson, Hon. Abiante Awaji Imombek and Hon. Boma Goodhead, failing to secure a return ticket to the National Assembly after they were disqualified earlier by the screening committee.

The primaries mark a significant consolidation for Wike in Rivers State ahead of the 2027 general elections. Political observers note that the loss by four serving lawmakers aligned with Governor Fubara reflects the shifting dynamics within the state’s political structure.

With tickets now secured, the candidates are expected to begin grassroots mobilization ahead of the main elections.

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