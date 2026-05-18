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Politics

APC National Assembly Primaries: Electoral panel assures transparent exercise in Bayelsa

by Peter Anayo073

 

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The electoral panel for the national assembly primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that officials have been selected to conduct elections across all wards and federal constituencies in Bayelsa state.

Chairman of the committee, Mr. Solomon Ogba, disclosed this during a press briefing in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital, ahead of the party’s primaries for the Senate and house of Representatives on Saturday, 16 may 2026.

“Mr. Ogba stated that members of the committee had fully arrived in the state to commence the process of selecting APC candidates for the national assembly elections.”

” According to him, the committee has already distributed all necessary electoral materials to designated polling areas across the state to ensure a smooth and credible exercise”.

He explained that the APC in Bayelsa had adopted the direct primary method in line with section 84(2) of the Electoral Act, allowing registered party members to participate directly in the selection of candidates.

“The committee has distributed all the necessary materials to the polling areas in the state,the APC in Bayelsa has decided to rely on section 84, Subsection 2 of the Electoral Act, which provides for direct primaries for this exercise,” he said.

Mr. Ogba further assured party members and stakeholders that the primaries would be conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner, stressing that individuals with proven integrity had been carefully selected to oversee the process.

He also commended the Bayelsa state government and residents of the state for maintaining a peaceful atmosphere and for their support toward the successful conduct of the exercise.

The APC national assembly primaries are expected to determine the party’s candidates for the forthcoming general elections amid growing political activities across the country.

 

 

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