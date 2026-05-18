APC disqualifies Gov. Fubara loyalists, clears Wike’s Men for Rivers senatorial primaries

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Screening Committee for senatorial primaries in Rivers State has disqualified four high-profile aspirants loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, including his ex-SSG, Tammy Danagogo.

Others disqualified in the exercise include serving Senator representing Rivers West District, Dr. Mrs. Ipalibo Banigo; former Staff of NSA, Ojukaye Flag-Amachree; and businessman, Tein Jack-Rich all perceived to be loyal to the governor.

The screening committee, meanwhile, cleared loyalists of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, including Bro. Felix Obuah and Senator Allwell Onyesoh who is also seeking a return to the Senate, alongside other aspirants.

Obuah, a former PDP Chairman in Rivers State from Rivers West, recently purchased his nomination form and was cleared for the Senate race.

His candidacy has raised questions over the timing of his defection to the APC, as he was present at both the APC and PDP national conventions.

Senator Allwell Onyesoh of Rivers East and Senator Ipalibo Banigo of Rivers West were among notable figures who defected to the APC in recent weeks following a wave of defections from the Peoples Democratic Party.

The screening outcome as announced is expected to alter the dynamics of the APC senatorial primaries across the 3 senatorial districts of the state on Monday, 18th May, 2026.

Party sources said the screening focused on eligibility criteria such as party membership status, financial obligations, and other constitutional requirements.

The final list is expected to be released officially.

The results of Monday’s primaries are likely to further influence the ongoing political realignment in Rivers State, where control of the three senatorial seats remains a key battleground between rival factions.

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