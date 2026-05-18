May 18, 2026
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Africa Forward Summit: Our youth don’t need handouts – Tony Elumelu

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Business & Economy

Africa Forward Summit: Our youth don’t need handouts – Tony Elumelu

by Peter Anayo047

Heirs Holdings Founder and Group Chair, Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, (right) and French President Emmanuel Macron.

 

Heirs Holdings Founder and Group Chair, Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, has told heads of state, investors, and global business leaders that Africa is open for partnership, not patronage.

Speaking at the just concluded 2026 Africa Forward Summit, convened by Kenyan President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron, he said: “We welcome true partnership — partnerships of substance and based on equity — where Africans and African solutions catalyse Africa’s future”.

Elumelu argued that Africa’s transformation hinges on two foundational investments — electricity and infrastructure — and that private capital must do the heavy lifting.

“The private sector is what will help us mobilise capital to drive investment in infrastructure, investment in electricity. These are two critical requirements for the economic prosperity and development of Africa,” he said.

“If we create the right operating environment, we will create jobs for our people. We will alleviate poverty and deliver growth and prosperity,” he added.

With more than 65 percent of Africans under 35, Elumelu pushed back hard against the traditional language of aid.

“In Africa, we have a young population. There is no room for victim mentality. Our youth do not need handouts; they need jobs, they need improved access to electricity, they need to join the internet. What is important is providing this enablement, this infrastructure requirement, so that our young ones can realise their potential.”

His Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has now provided access to training for 2.5 million young Africans and funded over 27,000 entrepreneurs across all 54 African countries — the continent’s largest entrepreneurship platform.

Elumelu signalled openness to every credible partner, regardless of geography.

“It is a good place to be at, as Africans, now. We should embrace those who want to help us catalyse growth in Africa. And let us not forget Africa, whether the fastest growing region is globally – and it is not just demographics” he said.

“In the 21st century, the mindset must change. It should be a mindset that embraces economic prosperity and development, a mindset that creates the environment that will help us alleviate poverty in Africa, create jobs for our young people.”

Tony Elumelu’s participation at the summit aligns with Heirs Holdings’ broader commitment to driving long-term African development through strategic investments across sectors critical to economic transformation, including power, financial services, healthcare, hospitality, and technology.

The 2026 Africa Forward Summit concluded with renewed calls for deeper collaboration between governments, development institutions, and the private sector, as leaders explored pathways to accelerate inclusive growth and strengthen Africa’s position within the global economy.

 

 

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