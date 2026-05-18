Africa Forward 2026 and the Reordering of Global Power

By Sola Adebawo

When European leaders scrambled to rethink energy security after the Russia-Ukraine war, one reality became impossible to ignore: the global order many nations assumed was stable is no longer stable at all.

The disruption of Russian gas supplies exposed the vulnerability of Europe’s industrial backbone. Escalating tensions involving Iran and instability across key maritime and energy corridors have since deepened concerns around oil flows, shipping security and long-term supply resilience. Energy security, once treated largely as a technical or commercial issue, has returned to the center of geopolitical strategy.

At the same time, another shift has been unfolding steadily.

Africa, long framed primarily through the language of aid, development and humanitarian concern, is increasingly being repositioned as a strategic economic actor within a rapidly fragmenting global system.

That broader context is what gives the upcoming Africa Forward Summit 2026 its significance.

Co-hosted in Nairobi by William Ruto and Emmanuel Macron, the summit is expected to convene more than 30 African heads of state and government alongside over 2,000 business leaders, investors, policymakers and development finance stakeholders. The gathering seeks to deepen Africa-France partnerships around industrialization, innovation, financing, energy transition, digital infrastructure and sustainable growth.

But beneath the official language of partnership lies something more consequential.

The summit may ultimately represent part of a wider renegotiation of Africa’s place within the architecture of global power.

For decades, much of the relationship between Africa and the West was framed around development assistance, governance reform and institutional support. Increasingly, however, global engagement with Africa is being driven by harder strategic realities: energy security, critical minerals, industrial competition, demographic shifts and geopolitical realignment.

Europe’s renewed interest in Africa is therefore not occurring in isolation.

It is happening precisely at a moment when the West is seeking to diversify energy sources, reduce strategic dependence on rival blocs, secure supply chains for the clean energy transition and compete more aggressively with expanding Chinese influence across emerging markets.

Africa now sits at the intersection of all four pressures.

The continent possesses substantial hydrocarbon reserves at a time when Europe urgently requires diversified energy supply. According to the International Energy Agency, Africa holds roughly 18 trillion cubic meters of proven natural gas reserves, much of it still underdeveloped. Nigeria, Mozambique, Senegal, Mauritania and Equatorial Guinea are increasingly important to Europe’s long-term energy calculations.

At the same time, Africa occupies a central position in the global race for critical minerals essential to electric vehicles, battery storage systems, semiconductors and renewable infrastructure. The International Energy Agency estimates that Africa accounts for more than 40% of global reserves of key minerals such as cobalt, manganese and platinum, all vital to the global energy transition.

The irony, however, is difficult to ignore.

Many Western institutions continue to advance climate financing frameworks that discourage fossil fuel development in Africa, while simultaneously depending on African hydrocarbons and strategic minerals to stabilize their own economies and energy systems.

That contradiction increasingly shapes the diplomatic undertone of Africa’s engagement with Europe.

Yet perhaps the most important transformation underway is not external.

It is internal.

For much of the post-independence era, discussions about Africa’s development often assumed that transformational capital, industrial capability and infrastructure ambition would primarily come from outside the continent. That assumption is beginning, slowly but visibly, to change.

The rise of indigenous African industrial capital is altering perceptions about what African institutions and investors can execute.

The emergence of large-scale projects such as the Dangote Group refinery complex in Nigeria carries significance beyond economics alone. It represents a psychological shift in how Africa is increasingly perceived, both internally and externally. Not merely as a source of raw materials, but as a location capable of large-scale industrial execution.

African banks are financing larger transactions. Pension funds are growing steadily. Regional investors are becoming more sophisticated. African entrepreneurs are increasingly building infrastructure, logistics systems, manufacturing platforms and technology ecosystems at scales previously considered improbable on the continent.

The symbolism of this matters as much as the economics.

Because strategic relationships change when capability changes.

This is partly why the Africa Forward Summit feels different from many earlier Africa-Europe engagements. Older summit frameworks often centered heavily on aid flows, debt relief, governance conditions and diplomatic rhetoric. The Nairobi summit, by contrast, appears increasingly focused on investment, industrialization, private capital mobilization and long-term economic competitiveness.

That evolution reflects changing realities on both sides.

Europe now faces simultaneous pressures from industrial competition with China, energy insecurity, demographic decline and rising domestic economic strain. Africa, meanwhile, represents one of the world’s youngest and fastest-growing populations alongside one of the last major long-term consumer and labor growth frontiers. According to United Nations projections, Africa’s population is expected to approach 2.5 billion people by 2050, accounting for roughly one-quarter of the global population.

Yet despite enormous resource potential, the continent still faces profound structural deficits. Nearly 600 million people across Africa still lack access to electricity, according to the International Energy Agency. Infrastructure gaps remain extensive. Logistics costs remain high across many regional corridors. Regulatory unpredictability and governance inconsistency continue to affect investor confidence in several jurisdictions.

That reality is important.

Because strategic relevance alone does not automatically translate into strategic advantage.

Africa’s ability to convert renewed global interest into durable prosperity will depend heavily on governance quality, institutional coherence, infrastructure execution, energy reliability and long-term policy stability. Without those foundations, geopolitical relevance may still fail to produce broad-based economic transformation.

This is precisely why the conversation around financing reform matters so deeply.

One of the summit’s major priorities is expected to involve support for the replenishment of the World Bank’s International Development Association framework alongside broader discussions around access to development finance.

But Africa’s financing challenge is not merely about the quantity of capital available.

It is increasingly about the structure and cost of capital itself.

African economies continue to face disproportionately high borrowing costs, elevated risk perceptions and restrictive financing conditions, even in sectors with strong long-term strategic value. According to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, many African countries borrow at interest rates several times higher than advanced economies despite contributing minimally to global emissions.

At the same time, domestic policy discipline, institutional transparency and regulatory credibility will remain essential to attracting sustainable long-term investment. External financing reform and internal governance reform are not competing priorities. Increasingly, they are interdependent.

The wider geopolitical backdrop also cannot be ignored.

China’s expansive infrastructure footprint across Africa has already altered the strategic environment. Gulf states, Türkiye, India and other powers are also deepening economic engagement across the continent. Europe’s renewed outreach to Africa therefore reflects not only partnership, but competition.

Competition for influence.

Competition for markets.

Competition for strategic minerals.

Competition for industrial supply chains.

And competition for long-term geopolitical alignment in an increasingly multipolar world.

That reality also explains why hosting this summit in Kenya matters symbolically. Unlike older France-Africa diplomacy historically concentrated around Francophone political networks, Nairobi represents a broader and more diversified African engagement model.

It signals recognition that Africa itself is becoming more multipolar internally.

Ultimately, the importance of the Africa Forward Summit lies not merely in its communiqués or ceremonial declarations, but in what it reveals about the changing balance of global necessity.

Africa’s growing relevance today is no longer rooted primarily in moral arguments about development or historical responsibility.

It is increasingly grounded in strategic realities the world can no longer ignore:

Energy.

Minerals.

Demographics.

Industrial supply chains.

Market expansion.

And geopolitical competition.

The relationship between Africa and the West is therefore becoming less transactional and increasingly reciprocal.

The world may now need Africa differently than it once did.

The more important question is whether Africa itself is prepared to negotiate differently in return.

Sola Adebawo is an energy executive, institutional strategy and public affairs leader with deep experience at the intersection of energy, governance, policy, and strategic communication. His writing explores reform, political economy, leadership, culture, and the relationship between institutions and public life. He is an author, scholar, and ordained minister.