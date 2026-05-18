‎2027: Warri development highlighted as Itsekiri endorse Tinubu, Oborevwori for second term

‎EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

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‎Thousands of residents and political supporters converged on Warri, Delta State, on Sunday as the Itsekiri nation endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for a second term in office, with the governor pointing to ongoing infrastructural projects in Warri and riverine communities as evidence of his administration’s commitment to development.

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‎The motion for the endorsements was moved by chairman of the planning committee of the rally, Dr Alex Ideh who affirmed that continuity in leadership would further consolidate the gains recorded at both state and federal levels.

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‎The motion was seconded by the member representing Warri South 1 State Constituency. Hon. Augustine Uroye and adopted through a voice note by the member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Reps, Hon Thomas Ereyitomi.

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‎Speaking during the Itsekiri Endorsement Mega Rally held at the Olu of Warri palace ground, under the theme, “Itsekiri Stands with M.O.R.E. and Renewed Hope — 4 + 4,” Oborevwori said his administration had remained committed to equity, fairness and balanced infrastructural development across the state.

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‎“I assured Deltans in my inaugural speech that my administration will uphold the principles of equity, fairness and justice in the distribution of infrastructural projects across all the senatorial districts of the state.

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‎”My administration has been consistent in making sure Warri wears a new face,” the governor said.

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‎The governor, who was accompanied by his wife, Tobore, and his deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, stated that no local government area had been excluded from the state’s infrastructure agenda, adding that special attention had also been given to riverine communities.

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‎According to him, the 21-kilometre Trans Warri-Ode Itsekiri Road with 15 bridges, which had been in the pipeline since 2006, was completed by his administration after outstanding construction liabilities were cleared and additional resources deployed to the project.

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‎“The road runs from Ubeji to Ode-Itsekiri Roundabout to Ijala, Orugbo to Aruba together with other sections.

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‎”I am doing a lot in the Itsekiri riverine area and I will continue to do more. There are benefits for continuity,” he added.

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‎Oborevwori also thanked the Itsekiri nation for endorsing him and President Tinubu, describing the endorsements as organic.

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‎“I must thank the Itsekiri Nation for endorsing the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and myself. I have seen where people go and lobby for endorsement.

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‎”This one is organic. The Itsekiri Nation stands out as a symbol of strength and resilience within the Nigerian federation,” he said.

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‎In his remarks earlier, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, who conferred Governor Oborevwori with the highest merit award of the Itsekiri nation, the Royal Order of Iwere (ROI), prayed for the governor and urged him to continue placing the interest of the people above all else.

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‎“I pray that you will have wisdom in abundance. You will have favour with God and with men, with gatekeepers and storekeepers. May you always put the interest of the people and the state above every other interest,” the monarch prayed.

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‎According to the Warri monarch, ROI was established three years ago and designed to honour exceptional Nigerians who are positively impacting society and humanity .

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‎He further prayed that the governor would “have the courage to pick competence over sentiment every time” and be guided by discernment in leadership.

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‎Earlier in his welcome address, the member representing Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Thomas Ereyitomi, commended the governor for what he described as transformational leadership in Delta State.

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‎“We are conscious of the leadership you have displayed since you were elected as governor three years ago. Your infrastructural acumen has turned the state into a modern state,” Ereyitomi said.

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‎In a post-rally communique signed by Dr Alex Tosan Ideh, Chairman of the Central Organising Committee, Mr Austin Oribioye, Secretary and Alex Eyengho, Chairman of the Media and Publicity Sub-Committee, the organisers described the rally as historic and said it reflected widespread support for the continuation of the governor’s M.O.R.E. Agenda and President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

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‎The communiqué stated that projects in road infrastructure, youth empowerment, education and healthcare, as well as sustained peace in partnership with the palace of the Olu of Warri, informed the decision.

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‎“At the federal level, we acknowledge the bold economic reforms, the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, port revitalisation, and the Renewed Hope Agenda programmes benefiting the Itsekiri and Niger Delta,” the communiqué read.

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‎The committee also expressed its appreciation to the large turnout of supporters, including Urhobo, Ijaw, Isoko, Anioma, Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo residents, party faithful and other Deltans who attended the event.

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‎“The massive, peaceful and colourful gathering has sent a clear message to Nigeria: The Itsekiri stand for continuity, stability and completed projects. We do not change a winning team,” the statement read.

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‎The organisers also commended security agencies, including the Nigerian Police and the Department of State Services, for maintaining order during the rally.

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‎They also praised Governor Oborevwori for attending the rally and reassuring the people of further development for Warri and other parts of Delta State.

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‎“We are especially grateful to His Excellency, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, for honouring the invitation of his people and for his reassuring words of more development for Warri and all of Delta State under the M.O.R.E. Agenda,” the statement added.

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‎The committee further commended Ogiame Atuwatse III for his “fatherly role” in ensuring peace before, during and after the event.

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‎Security agencies, including the Nigerian Police and the Department of State Services, were also applauded for maintaining order throughout the colourful rally.

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