2027: Obidient group threatens to withdraw support for NDC aspirants

Obidient Group during the press briefing.

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Obidient Movement, a political group previously loyal to presidential hopeful, Mr Peter Obi popularly known as Obidient Group has warned that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) aspirants stands the risk of losing the support of the movement in the 2027 general election, especially those that are no longer living up to the party’s ideals

Addressing journalists in Awka over the weekend, the Coordinator of the movement, Ikenna Azomchine, said that Obi abandoned members of the movement after the 2023 presidential election when he ran as the candidate of Labour Party (LP).

He said, “This group will mobilize against all members of National Assembly who rode on the back of Obi to win election, but no longer living up to the ideals of the people.

“The group stands for good governance. We will not support any particular candidate or party, we urge the electorates to support candidates across parties that they can trust.

“We are telling the members of Obedient Movement that we are here to tell them to go out in the next election and vote for the best candidates. We have a template of competence and credibility in election, and we have done it before.

“The membership of Obedient Movement is organic, and so shall it remain. What we are saying is that Peter Obi is the template of the kind of personality we want, but we want to say that he does not fund us and we are not partisan. What we want is good governance and model politicians.

“We are not deterred in our quest for good governance, and the Obedient General’s team under the Obedient Movement wants to tell you that we only see Peter as a symbol but not the leader of our movement. Peter does not fund what we are doing.

“Talking about whether Peter is doing things right, that is a question for tomorrow. He risk losing our support because we can not be funding the group for him. He is mistaking social media support for actual votes.”

While noting that they have assessed all those who rode on the back of Obidient Movement to win election in 2023, Azomchine, aka ‘Obidient General’ who was in the company of other leaders of the movement, regretted those who the Obidient tsunami took to the National Assembly forgot the base at which they rose.

He added, “It is unfortunate that those that the tsunami took to the National Assembly forgot the base at which they rose, but we are telling them today that they have to come back and come and give us their scorecards, because we will be there to ask them questions.

“We are not interested in party politics right now. Let the political parties give us their candidates, based on competence and credibility. We will mobilize to determine who will win the election and who will lose in 2027.”

Other leaders of the group who spoke, including Apostle Thomas Chimezie and Engr EM Odigwe enjoined the people to vote wisely.

They further reiterated their quest for good governance, noting that it transcends party politics but has everything to do with individual candidates.

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