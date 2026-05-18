2027: APM candidate, Adeoye unveils reset Lagos agenda, pledges $100bn FDI

CHINWE ODITA, Assistant Political Editor

The Allied Peoples Movement, APM consensus gubernatorial candidate for Lagos, Prince Adelaja Adeoye has unveiled Reset Lagos Agenda tagged, ‘Atunto Eko 1.0′ aimed at wrestling power from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Prince Adeoye (Laja Adeoye) made the declaration during a stakeholders’ meeting at Airport Road, Ajao Estate, Lagos.

Adeoye declared, “I stand before you today as Laja Adeoye, the consensus governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) for the 2027 Lagos State election. I am a proud and proper Lagosian with deep ancestral roots in the IBILE divisions that define our state from Ikorodu and Epe in Lagos East and Awori lineage from Isolo and other parts of Lagos West. Born on May 2, 1981, I have lived, worked, and built life here in Lagos.

“This is not just my home, it is my heritage, my identity, and the reason I am compelled to offer myself for service.

“Some leaders are born, others are made through years of service. My passion for people and governance began over two decades ago. As a student, I was elected Secretary General of the Students’ Union at the Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger State. At the University of Lagos, I co-founded the Patriots UNILAG and emerged as a vocal advocate for social justice and against police brutality. Those early days shaped my commitment to equity and good governance – a commitment I have carried into my professional life as an entrepreneur and real estate developer, serving as Group Managing Director of Fendini Group.

“After secondary education at Christ Ambassadors College, Kaduna, I earned a Diploma in Computer Science from Federal Polytechnic Bida, a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics and Education (double honours) from the University of Lagos, and a Master’s Degree in Property Development and Management from Lead City University.

“These qualifications, combined with hands-on experience in banking and real estate, have equipped me with the analytical, innovative, and practical skills needed to re-engineer Lagos.”

The candidate state that Lagos has a rich democratic history, noting “Since the return to civilian rule in 1999, our state, built on the five historic IBILE divisions of Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu (Ijebus), Lagos (Eko), and Epe (Ijebus), has been governed predominantly by one party.

“While APC administrations have boasted to recorded some infrastructure gains, the reality on the ground tells a different story: persistent power outages, flooding, poor healthcare, inadequate housing, youth unemployment, security challenges, and a growing sense of exclusion for both indigenes and settlers alike. Lagos deserves better.

“The time has come for a genuine RESET.

“That is why I left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the Allied Peoples Movement (APM). The lingering legal and leadership tussle within the PDP made it impossible to focus on the real issues facing Lagosians. My love for this state and my desire to deliver real change necessitated this principled switch. APM is not just another party, it is the government-in-waiting, a movement built on integrity, competence, and people-centred leadership.

“Today, I proudly unveil Àtunto Èkó 1.0 – Re-Engineering Lagos for Inclusive Prosperity, our comprehensive RESET LAGOS Agenda 2027. This is a bold, fully integrated manifesto that connects every sector into one powerful ecosystem of transformation.

“We will deliver reliable power through Independent Power Projects and renewable energy; potable water for all; flood mitigation; modern infrastructure including the 4th Mainland Bridge; affordable housing; and climate-resilient urban planning. World-class healthcare, quality education with emphasis on STEM and TVET, and robust social protection for the vulnerable will be prioritised. Economic expansion will be driven by SME support, formalisation of the informal sector, tech hubs, creative industries, agriculture, the blue economy, and responsible natural resources development with new refineries and petrochemical plants. Security will be strengthened through state and community policing, Amotekun, and technology, while addressing root causes via youth and women empowerment.

“We will reform the civil service into a digital, performance-driven institution, grant full local government autonomy (converting the 37 LCDAs into full LGAs to reach 57), and establish transparent fiscal management with real-time publication of budgets.

“An inclusive Lagos State Elders and Advisory Council, comprising traditional rulers, religious leaders, business captains, market leaders, and past office holders, will replace the old Governor’s Advisory Council.”

He further State that his ” agenda is backed by clear timelines, ring-fenced funding, public-private partnerships, Alternative Project Funding Approach (APFA) and strict accountability.

“We will attract a minimum of $100 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) through strategic economic diplomacy in our few years of taking power, grow and expand Lagos economy to truly create the mega city we had hope for for decades.

“Fellow Lagosians, from the business community to students, youth groups, women’s organisations, traditional institutions, religious bodies, and every ethnic nationality that calls Lagos home, I call on you to rally behind APM, the party that priotize your welfare and interest FIRST.”

For a better society

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