Taraba 2027: Gov Kefas, Guber aspirant’s meeting deadlocked over consensus arrangement

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

A peace meeting between Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, and Chief David Sabo Kente, popularly known as DSK, reportedly ended in a deadlock in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

The meeting was held at Kente’s residence, located opposite the DSS quarters in Jalingo, amid growing political activities ahead of the 2027 Governorship Primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Both Kefas and Kente have obtained Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to contest the APC Governorship primary.

The politicians are of Jukun extraction and all hail from Wukari Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Kefas was screened and cleared by the APC screening committee in Jos, Plateau State, while Kente was also cleared in Abuja.

Chief DSK has since intensified consultations and grassroots engagements across the state ahead of the party’s primary election.

Sources disclosed that Governor Kefas contacted Kente at about 3:45 pm on Friday, informing him that he and some APC stakeholders intended to visit his residence. Kente reportedly welcomed the move in the spirit of party unity and political consultation.

The governor later arrived in a black-tinted bus accompanied by former Deputy Governor, Alhaji Sani Abubakar Danladi, Director-General of his Campaign Organisation, Hon. Baido Tijos, and other APC stakeholders in the state.

Shortly after arriving, Kefas and Kente proceeded into a closed-door meeting that lasted for over one hour, with journalists barred from the session.

Although details of the discussion were not officially disclosed, sources close to the meeting said efforts to persuade DSK to reconsider his governorship ambition did not yield results, as the businessman-politician insisted on a transparent and competitive APC primary election.

Speaking, Chief DSK said the call for him to contest the governorship election was the collective decision of his people.

“I didn’t buy the form for myself, and I’m not stepping down unless my people demand that I step down – Kente stated.

According to him, he remains in active consultation with his people and teams of supporters across the state ahead of the party’s primary election.

After the meeting, both men were seen descending the staircase together, with DSK accompanying the governor to his vehicle.

It would be recalled that Kente supported Kefas during the 2023 governorship election despite remaining in the APC while Kefas contested under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A close associate of Kente told our correspondent that DSK remains committed to his aspiration and believes the APC governorship ticket should emerge through a free and fair primary process.

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