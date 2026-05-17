NCC, NJI partner to safeguard telecoms infrastructure, boost digital economy

Blessing Taiwo

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Judicial Institute (NJI) have strengthened ties to preserve telecommunications infrastructure and expand the nation’s digital economy.

At the opening of a 2-day workshop for judges on legal issues in telecommunications held in Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday, the need to promote citizens’ rights and build investors’ confidence in Nigeria’s telecoms industry was emphasised.

The intensive workshop organised by NCC and NJI was themed–Adjudicating the Digital Era: The Judiciary’s Imperative in Connectivity, Infrastructure

Protection and Online Safety.

In his welcome address, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida noted that Nigeria is firmly on the path of digital transformation with its rapid adoption of emerging technologies.

Maida, who was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management of the NCC, Rimini Makama revealed that Nigerians are consuming data at an unprecedented level.

He said, “in March alone, Nigerians consumed over 1.42 million terabytes of data. This is the equivalent of Nigerians watching over 15 million hours of high- definition videos everyday. By comparison, in March last year, data usage was about 32,000 terabytes equivalent of over 10.7 million hours HD videos everyday. This means that Nigerians are using 4.6 hours more on videos everyday than they did a year ago.

“Our broadband access is growing.

Broadband penetration has risen from 4.770% last year to 54.30% this year. This means more Nigerians are getting access to faster and better internet services.”

The EVC maintained that the judiciary will play a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s digital future, drawing the attention of the judges to these core areas—connectivity, infrastructure protection and online safety.

Speaking on the challenges faced by the sector and steps taken, he said, “the telecoms infrastructure has now been officially designated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a critical national infrastructure. This means that assets of telecoms are to be provided with government and societal protection.

“Despite this, we continue to witness a disturbing level of vandalism, fibre cuts and theft of equipment. The sabotage disrupts services daily.

“The commission is working closely with a host of stakeholders from the security agencies to intensify protection, advocacy and public sensitisation. The NCC had already signed with the CBN to combat e-fraud. We will extend this collaboration with other stakeholders like EFCC to fight against cybercrime to protect telecoms consumers.”

Delivering her keynote address, the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, Board of Governors, National Judicial Institute, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun stated that judicial preparedness is important considering the pace of technological expansion in Nigeria.

Represented by Hon. Justice Ibrahim Saulawa at the programme, Kekere-Ekun noted that while judicial officers are urged to deepen their understanding of sector-specific technical issues, regulators must ensure institutional familiarity with court decisions affecting their mandates.

“Regulatory actions that evolve in harmony with judicial interpretation

promote legal certainty, minimise regulatory conflict, reduce litigation, and

strengthen public confidence in both regulatory agencies and the justice

system.

“This workshop has been carefully structured to encourage meaningful

engagement with these emerging realities. It provides an opportunity to

deepen understanding, examine contemporary challenges, and strengthen capacity in an area that will continue to shape legal discourse and

institutional governance.

“As digital systems become more deeply integrated into everyday life, the courts will continue to confront disputes that require both legal precision and technological awareness,” she stated.

Also speaking, Hon. Justice Babatunde Adejumo, the Administrator of NJI said that the workshop serves as a vital forum for analysing the emerging complexities within the telecommunications sector.

Adejumo called for more partnerships amongst stakeholders to safeguard telecoms infrastructure for a brighter digital future.