Group congratulates Obi of Onitsha at 85

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

On Thursday, May 14, 2026, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe Agbogidi, Obi of Onitsha, turned 85.

While congratulating the monarch, the group said, “Agbogidi, on this special occasion of your landmark birthday, Anya-Ndi-Igbo, a non-partisan, socio-political, and economic development-oriented organization focused on equity, peace, unity, justice, and progress in Nigeria, felicitates with you.

“We celebrate this privileged milestone of an eventful life that even age seems incapable of slowing down.

“Being mentally alert and physically fit, as you are, even at 85, cannot but be an extraordinary blessing from God. But what is even more important is that in blessing you, God also blessed not only Onitsha Kingdom, Anambra State and Alaigbo but also Nigeria.

“Ever since you emerged the 21st Obi of Onitsha in 2002, after an illustrious career in the Royal Dutch Shell Group where you served as Director in various companies in the group, you have come to embody royalty in its truest essence.

“In the 24 years you have been on the throne of your forefathers, by sheer dint of hard work, character, demeanour and an uncommon commitment to the service of humanity, you have positively redefined royalty.

“On the throne, you have conducted yourself with an exemplary sense of dignity, poise, and nobility of purpose. It is not always that monarchs act as stewards of their own lives, not to talk of the lives of other people. But your legacy of grace, resilience, and personal impact has redefined royalty in significant ways, impacting positively not only on the good people of Onitsha but Alaigbo, and, indeed, the entire country.

“It is, for instance, your sense of traditional pride and the ease with which you blend the culture of your people with contemporary style that has catapulted the annual Ofala festival, a hitherto Onitsha affair, onto the global calendar of cultural festivals.

“The statesman that you are, you have continued to avail Nigeria with your stewardship, serving in various capacities and representing the country’s interests on social, cultural and commercial matters in many bilateral and multilateral relations.

“It is your abiding faith in education as a fundamental factor in national development and your philosophy that lack of funds should not prevent any child from acquiring good education that led to your setting up, early in your reign, a manpower development trust fund for your community. This was informed by your cosmopolitan worldview, which is hardly surprising considering your own quality education background, having attended Stanford and Columbia universities, two of America’s most iconic universities.

“His Royal Majesty, on a day like this – occasion of your 85th birthday – we, members and leadership of Anya-Ndi-Igbo, felicitate with you. While thanking God, who in His infinite goodness has preserved you thus far, we pray for continued sustenance in good health as you march graciously to the privileged club of nonagenarians.”

For a better society

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