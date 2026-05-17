Building collapse: Five die, one rescued, several trapped in Abuja

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

A three-floor building still under construction gave way in Abuja’s Gudu District on Saturday morning, leaving at least five people dead and several others injured.

Emergency responders are still working at the site where more victims are believed to be trapped beneath the debris.

One person was rescued alive under the rubble after struggling more than nine hours.

FCTA Mandate Secretary on Health, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, personally attended to the person brought out alive before he was moved to the hospital.

FCT minister, Nyesome Wike has directed free medical treatment for the victims who are in hospitals.

The incident happened around 8:30am behind Gudu Market while workers were on site.

Nkechi Isa, Head of Public Affairs at the Federal Emergency Management Department, confirmed the incident and said operations to locate and free those trapped are ongoing.

“Search and rescue operations are ongoing as emergency responders battle to rescue more persons trapped in the rubble of a collapsed three storey building at the Gudu District in the FCT,” Isa said.

So far, 16 people have been pulled from the wreckage.

Of those, 11 were moved to Federal Medical Centre Abuja, Asokoro District Hospital, and Maitama Hospital for treatment. Isa added that five others did not survive the collapse.

Agencies on ground include the FCT Emergency Management Agency, Federal Fire Service, FCT Fire Service, FCT Police Command, Nigerian Army, Federal Road Safety Corps, plus medical teams and other support units.

In a separate update, Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, posted that the structure fell in the Durumi 3 area near Gudu Market. He reported five fatalities and 10 people rescued alive as of his statement.

Olayinka also said Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, Mandate Secretary of the FCTA Health Services and Environment Secretariat, was at the scene.

She conveyed that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike had ordered free medical care for all casualties.

Firefighters, health workers, security personnel, and local volunteers are taking part in the rescue effort while residents gather nearby, waiting for news.

Officials say more details will follow as the operation continues.

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