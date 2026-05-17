APC meeting stalled in FCT as stakeholders disagree over consensus

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

Stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) could not reach an agreement after three days of intense negotiations in Abaji, Kwali, Gwagwalada and Kuje area councils over the plan for a consensus candidate for the Abuja South Federal Constituency which is the only senatorial seat in the territory.

Party faithfuls gathered at voting points in the four area councils from 8am on Saturday to vote for the contestants, but dispersed at about 2pm when officials, who were supposed to conduct the election, did not show up at the venues.

In an interview with newsmen, the outgoing Executive Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council, Alhaji Abubakar Jibrin Giri said consensus will not work in the Federal Capital Territory and he accused defectors from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of championing the method to enable them grab power from the back door.

Jibrin Giri, who is an aspirant for the House of Representatives seat, stated that members of the party will resist attempts to bypass due process and impose unpopular aspirants on the party.

He insisted that the three aspirants contesting for the House of Representatives seat in the zone should be allowed to test their popularity and whoever wins should be supported to fly the party’s flag in the 2027 general elections.

Giri accused the incumbent Federal lawmaker, Alhaji Abdulrahman Ajiya, who is also an aspirant of wasting four years in the Green Chamber of the National Assembly without doing anything for the people.

He promised to make a difference, if elected, by making himself accessible to the people, improving their welfare and attracting modern infrastructural development for Gwagwalada Area Council and other parts of the Federal Constituency.

Speaking in a separate interview, the former FCT Commissioner for the National Population Commission (NPC), Hon. Joseph Shazin Kwali advised the leadership of the party to abide by the wishes of the people and allow free and fair primary election in Abuja South.

He pointed out that consensus arrangements are fraught with dangers and may lead to people leaving the party.

“The people are willing to elect their favourite candidate. This can be seen from the large turnout at the Pilot Science Primary School, Kwali but there are no officials to conduct the election.

“Meetings are still going on about producing a consensus candidate but from my interactions with the aspirants, it might not be possible to have a consensus candidate. So, people should be allowed to vote the person they want,” Hon. Shazin remarked.

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