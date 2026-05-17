Akin Rotimi Jnr emerges winner of APC House of Reps primary for Ekiti North I Constituency

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Rep. Akintunde Rotimi Jr. has emerged the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Ekiti North I (Ikole/Oye) Federal Constituency, recording a decisive victory in 22 out of 24 wards in the constituency.

The primary, which was keenly contested by nine aspirants, produced a clear outcome in favour of the incumbent, who defeated former member of the 7th Assembly, Bimbo Daramola, alongside other contestants including Erelu Kemi Elebute-Halle, Mr. Gbenga Joseph, Prince Ayorinde Ejioye, and Engr. Ayo Omotosho.

In the build-up to the exercise, the contest gradually narrowed as three aspirants stepped down and endorsed the incumbent.

Those who stepped included, Chief Mrs. Funke Owoseni, Mr. Kayode Omoboya, and Barr. Yemi Ayodele Ayeni, all of whom publicly aligned with the incumbent’s return bid ahead of the primaries.

Two days before the exercise, a major constituency-wide endorsement was held, bringing together Chairmen of all eight local government areas and Local Council Development Areas, all councillors, ward chairmen, women leaders, youth leaders, and other key political office holders across Ekiti State.

The stakeholders collectively endorsed the incumbent, describing his representation as steady, accessible, and results-oriented.

The outcome further underscores the evolving political dynamics in the constituency, where Bimbo Daramola who left office in 2015 has since made repeated but unsuccessful attempts at returning to the National Assembly in successive election cycles.

He was previously defeated by Rep. Rotimi in the 2023 general elections, a contest that further consolidated Rotimi’s electoral strength and grassroots appeal in Ekiti North I.

Rep. Rotimi, who currently serves as spokesman of the House of Representatives, had in the 10th Assembly built a profile around legislative visibility, structured communication of parliamentary activities, and active engagement in national discourse.

His role as spokesman has further elevated his standing within the legislature, positioning him as one of the more visible voices in the House.

The election was conducted peacefully and competitively, underscoring internal party democracy within the APC, while ultimately producing a clear and decisive mandate for the incumbent ahead of the general election cycle.

For a better society

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