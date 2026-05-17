Abu Minuki’s killing: IPOB says ISIS 2nd-in-command killed since 2024

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), over the weekend stated that the claim by Federal Government that ISWAP/ISIS Commander, Abu Bilal Minuki, has just been killed was false, insisting that he was killed in 2024.

Refuting the claim through its image maker, Emma Powerful, IPOB said on several occasions Nigerian goverenment celebrated the alleged killing and wondered if the terrorist was not the one it earlier claimed to have been killed.

The movement stated, “For the second time or is it the third? Nigerian government is jubilating over the “elimination” of ISWAP/ISIS commander Abu Bilal Minuki, the same terrorist they proudly announced they had already killed in 2024.

“How many lives does this ghost have? How many times will this incompetent regime kill the same man to score cheap propaganda points?

“This is not an error. This is not an intelligence failure. This is a deliberate criminal enterprise of deception, aided and abetted by some media that have abandoned journalism for regime propaganda. Nigerian mainstream media outlets, instead of asking hard questions, instead of demanding evidence, instead of reminding the public of the previous “kill” announcement, rushed like obedient lapdogs to amplify this recycled falsehood with screaming headlines and victory songs.

“They are not reporters, they are enablers, co-conspirators in the fraud. A medium that indulges in government lies on national security has lost its soul and forfeited its credibility. When the same outlets that swallowed and regurgitated the first Bilal Minuki’s death announcement now celebrate the second without shame, they become active participants in the deceit.

“They are not innocent bystanders. They are willing tools in a machinery built on falsehood. Let it be stated boldly and uncompromisingly: Any government that repeatedly lies about killing the same terrorist, and any media houses that indulge and promote those lies, have lost the moral right to be believed in anything, especially when it comes to IPOB, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), or Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“For years, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu exposed this rotten culture of state deception and media complicity in the mismanagement of insecurity. Their response was persecution, illegal detention, demonisation, and fabricated charges. They preferred to silence the truth-teller rather than fix the rot.

“Today, the lie has exploded in their faces. Their credibility is ashes. Every previous media campaign against IPOB, every planted story, every sponsored accusation now stands exposed as part of the same fraudulent playbook,” IPOB stated..

It reminded the Federal Government and some media houses that the international community and independent voices are watching stating that history will record their role as willing accomplices in state propaganda.

IPOB however called on genuine investigative journalists, international media organisations, human rights bodies, and all conscientious people worldwide to reject and scrutinise every security narrative emanating from Nigeria until verifiable, independent evidence not press releases and media chorus is provided.

According to IPOB, “Nigerian people deserve better than a lying government and its media enablers. They deserve truth. They deserve accountability. This is not conspiracy theory. This is the naked, embarrassing reality of a failed propaganda machine and its media partners, laid bare for the world to see”.

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