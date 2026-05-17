2027: Imo ex-Deputy Gov declares bid for Senatorial seat

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri

Former Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere has shown interest to contest for the seat of Imo East senatorial zone at the Upper legislative chamber

The former Deputy Governor, who spoke at a political function at Ezinihite Mbaise local government area of the state, vowed to deliver victory, restore visibility and inclusiveness if given the mandate to represent the people of zone at the senate

He expressed commitment to deliver the expectations of the people and to restore unity and Inclusiveness to the zone

According to Madumere, he is endowed with capacity, reach, contact, acumen and dexterity to actualize his dream for the people of the senatorial zone

He said that he is contesting for the seat under the platform of the Peoples Democratic party, (PDP) expressing optimism that the overwhelming support of the people would be an added advantage to him in the race

The human capital development expert stressed that he has paid his dues politically and built relationships across the state and beyond.

According to him, he intends to leverage on same to develop the socio economic development of Owerri zone through youth empowerment and job creation.

Prince Madumere said, “I have the political reach, capability, and capacity to win this election for our great party, the PDP.

“My name is not a strange name in Imo State. You cannot mention Prince Eze Madumere and ask, who is that? The people know me. They know my track record. They know what I stand for , which represents equity and justice. Be rest assured, I am fully prepared, fully ready, and fully committed to this election.

He however, commended the PDP National Secretary, Sen Samuel Anyanwu, describing him as “an elegant personality and a major pillar in the sustenance and stability of the Peoples Democratic Party.”

According to Prince Madumere, the sacrifices, resilience, and unwavering commitment of Senator Anyanwu played a critical role in keeping the party strong during difficult times, stressing that without his struggle and firmness, the PDP would not be where it is today.

Prince Madumere maintained that while all aspirants under the PDP platform are qualified and deserving of respect, he strongly believed he remains the most strategically positioned candidate to deliver victory for the party.

The visit was hosted by the PDP LGA Chairman, Prince Barr. Joseph Omenuko, who alongside his executive members, warmly received Prince Madumere and his delegation, describing the visit as impactful and unifying for the party in Ahiazu Mbaise.

Prince Madumere was accompanied by Barr. Wisdom Ekewuba (Odenigbo Owerri), PDP aspirant for Owerri West State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, former House of Assembly member Hon. Ifeanyi Nnataraonye, now a member of the PDP, and former Mbaitoli LGA Auditor, Apostle Peter.

The gathering, which attracted notable stakeholders and party faithful, was marked by enthusiasm, unity, and renewed confidence in the future of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 elections.

He assured the PDP family in the LGA that victory remains certain for the party if entrusted with the senatorial ticket for Owerri Zone.

Madumere emphasized that elections are won through strong structures, credibility, influence, and connection with the people, stressing that his political pedigree and longstanding relationship with the grassroots place him in the best position to fly the party’s flag successfully.

He further reassured party members that his ambition is not just to participate in the race, but to emerge victorious and provide quality representation capable of restoring the pride and political relevance of Owerri Zone at the national level.

The former Deputy Governor was accompanied on the visit by Barr. Wisdom Ekewuba, popularly known as Odenigbo Owerri.

For a better society

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