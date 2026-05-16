We must shape technology before it shapes us- Expert

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

A Development Communication expert and lecturer with the department of Mass Communication, University of Jos, Prof. Godfrey Danaan, has advocated for effective deployment of consciousness in using of emerging technology, especially Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Prof Danaan revealed technology has taken over nearly every aspect of life — religion, politics, economics, culture, and social interaction. “AI is reshaping how we think about ourselves, and in many ways, human dignity is increasingly under pressure,” he stated.

He made the clarion call on Friday when featured as keynote speaker at the 60th World Communication Day Diamond Jubilee celebration of the Catholic Archdiocese of Jos, with the theme: “Human voice and face safeguarding our identity and dignity in the age of Artificial Intelligence.”

The epoch-making celebration was spearheaded by ST. Augustine Major Seminary (SAMS) in collaboration with the Catholic Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria (VAMPAN).

The aim is to create awareness of the importance of the communication system globally.

According to Prof. Danaan, “the Church calls for ethical reflection. While the Church embraces technology and acknowledges its benefits, it also insists that we approach it with discernment. The digital world demands careful moral judgment. We must distinguish between technologies that enhance human life and those that undermine our humanity.

“One major concern today is the rise of deepfakes — the blurring of truth and fiction. We now live in a world where reality itself can be manipulated. Trust is gradually eroding in public discourse. The crisis of our time is not merely AI itself; it is the erosion of trust.

“At the same time, AI has become one of the most powerful technologies in human history. Whether we like it or not, it has become part of our lives. It has transformed nearly every aspect of human existence. It performs tasks once reserved for human beings, and this is why it affects the economy, culture, communication, and even religious practice.

“Before now, many people physically attended church services and observed holy days without hesitation. Today, some believe there are alternatives because technology allows them to engage remotely with religious practices.

“Whether this is entirely good or problematic is still a matter for theological reflection, but one fact remains clear: AI has already transformed the way we live and worship.”. Prof. Danaan added.

Also lending his voice on the topic: “The Rise of Artificial Intelligence and the Decline of Human Capabilities, Myth or Reality?” Prof. Chris Gonsum argued that AI does not inherently cause decline, instead it depends on how humans applies it.

The Rector of St. Augustine Major Seminary, Rev. Father Gabriel Gowok, challenged Church leaders, media practitioners, educators, parents, and young people to cultivate a culture of responsible communication rooted in truth, charity, accountability, and human dignity.

“We must become digital missionaries who communicate not only information but also hope, truth, and the values of the kingdom of God”, Father Gowok noted.

For a better society

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