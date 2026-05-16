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Politics

Segun Tomori joins Oshodi-Isolo Constituency II House of Reps race, vows to unify APC

by Peter Anayo0157

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The Senior Special Adviser to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Comrade Segun Tomori, has declared his intention to contest for the House of Representatives ticket under All Progressives Congress, APC, for Oshodi-Isolo Constituency II, saying the constituency needs “a breath of fresh air” ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement released on Friday, Tomori said the time has come for APC members in the constituency to make a defining choice on who would carry the party’s flag in the next election.

He noted that the party lost the constituency to the opposition in the last polls, alongside other electoral upsets across parts of Lagos, saying the defeat was worsened by internal divisions and a lackluster incumbent who failed to rally constituents.

“Today, those divisions have become even deeper than they were in 2023,” Tomori said.

He described the situation as one where contending aspirants have become sworn adversaries, with supporters vowing to fight to the finish.

The aspirant also criticised what he called the influence of a defeated septuagenarian who, he said, was spending money freely despite failing to win the seat while in office.

He argued that such politics had held the party hostage and stifled its growth.

Tomori positioned himself as a unifier, saying his mission was not to take sides with warring factions but to heal divisions within the party and reclaim the constituency for the APC.

“My mission is not to take sides with warring factions but to offer myself as a unifier with the pedigree, experience, capacity, and influence needed to heal divisions within our party,” he stated.

He said his goal was to deliver transformative representation that would place Oshodi-Isolo Constituency II on the national spotlight for the right reasons, adding that the youth and loyal stakeholders were yearning for a new direction.

Calling on party leaders and faithful to rally behind him, Tomori urged them to vote for him at the APC House of Representatives primaries scheduled for Saturday, 16th May, 2026.

 

 

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