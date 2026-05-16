Police nab human trafficking syndicates, other suspects

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Operatives of the Intelligence Response Team FIB-IRT of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested human traffickers, kidnappers for ransom and other suspects in the fight against organized crime and other emerging criminal activities across the country.

This was disclosed at a press briefing at the FIB-IRT Guzape Abuja office on Friday by the Force Spokesman DCP Anthony Placid and the Commander of the Police Team DCP Adamu Mu’azu who were flanked by other senior Police officers.

The Nigeria Police Force the image maker said remains steadfast in its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property, enforcing the law, and dismantling criminal networks threatening the peace and security of our nation.

He presented three major cases which underscore the evolving nature of crime and the sustained efforts of the Police to confront it decisively.

The first case involves the dismantling of a transnational human trafficking syndicate with the arrest of thirteen (13) suspects and the rescue of thirty (30) victims who were being exploited through organized trafficking operations.

The second case relates to the arrest of a kidnapping syndicate in a disturbing conspiracy involving biological sons and grandsons who allegedly orchestrated the abduction of their own father and grandfather for financial gain.

The third case relates to the arrest of a domestic staff member, employed as a chef, who allegedly conspired with accomplices to drug members of his employer’s household to facilitate unlawful access into his residence, and steal valuables worth millions of naira.

These cases according to the Police highlight not only the complexity of modern criminal operations but also the need for increased vigilance, public cooperation, and continuous intelligence gathering in combating crime.

They equally demonstrate the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to ensuring that criminal elements, irrespective of their methods or affiliations, are identified, apprehended, and brought to justice.Gentlemen of the Press, details of these investigations and the suspects involved are as follows

Speaking on the dismantling of the transnational human trafficking ring suspects, the arrested suspects are Abdul Ngaki, Fatima Kulibali, Ahmad Kasang, Sidibe Musa, Muhammad Dembele, Saidu Traore, Ali Kolibaly, Abdul Ngeki and 22 other crime suspects.

These cases according to the Police authorities, reflect the evolving dynamics of criminality within our society and the determination of the Nigeria Police Force to proactively respond to these threats through intelligence-driven operations and strategic policing initiatives.

The successful dismantling of a transnational trafficking syndicate, the arrest of suspects involved in a family-backed kidnapping conspiracy, and the apprehension of a domestic staff-led robbery network all demonstrate the vigilance, professionalism, and operational capacity of the Force in combating crime in all its forms.

The Nigeria Police Force wishes to assure members of the public that investigations into these cases are ongoing. Efforts are being intensified to apprehend other fleeing suspects, recover additional exhibits, dismantle connected criminal networks, and ensure diligent prosecution of all persons found culpable.

The Police advises citizens to remain security conscious, exercise caution in the engagement of domestic staff and unfamiliar agents, and promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest police formation or relevant security agency.

They said that public support and credible information remain critical to the success of policing efforts nationwide.

The Force reiterates its steadfast commitment under the leadership of the IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu to protecting lives and property, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring that criminal elements have no safe haven within the country. Thank you, and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

For a better society

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