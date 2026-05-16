FG unveils activities for 2026 Children’s Day celebration

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Federal Government has unveiled activities for the 2026 National Children’s Day celebration, with a moment of reflection, accountability and renewed commitment towards safeguarding the future and deliberate investment in children.

The activities were announced on Friday at a ministerial press briefing in Abuja by the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who said children remain one of Nigerian’s most important national observances dedicated to promoting the survival, protection, development, participation and well-being of every Nigerian child.

Declaring the 2026 theme as “Future Now: Promoting Inclusion for Every Nigerian Child,” the minister reflects the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to ensure that no child is left behind regardless of gender, disability, religion, ethnicity, or social – economic background.

“Children are not merely beneficiaries of policy, but the living symbol of national continuity, resilience and aspiration,” she said.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim announced that this year’s activities would include a Children and Adolescent Girls Interactive Session and “One-Day Honourable Minister” initiative, National Caregivers/Parents-Teachers Summit, Boy-Child Novelty Football Match, National Essay Competition, Science Exhibition, Rally and March Past, Annual Children’s Carnival and the commemoration of World Menstrual Health and Hygiene Day.

She noted that with children accounting for over 45 per cent of Nigeria’s population, investment in child welfare and protection remains critical to national stability and sustainable development.

The minister disclosed that the Federal Government had inaugurated a high-level inter-ministerial committee to review the Child Rights Act, 2003, in response to emerging realities, particularly digital-era threats facing children.

She also highlighted the implementation of the national child protection campaign, “See Something, Say Something, We Do Something,” launched by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the 2025 Children’s Day celebration to tackle child abuse, neglect, violence and exploitation.

According to her, the Tinubu administration has equally approved a Universal Child Benefit initiative targeted at vulnerable children as part of broader social protection reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim further revealed that the Ministry was expanding the “Future Now Initiative,” designed to equip Nigerian children with digital literacy, STEM education, innovation exposure and artificial intelligence awareness to prepare them for the evolving global economy.

Speaking during the high-level inter-generational dialogue themed “Her Voice, Her Power,” the minister stressed that the voices of girls and boys must move from the margins to the centre of national conversations and policy decisions.

“In this new Nigeria, we are intentional that the voices of our girls and boys must not only be heard, but must influence outcomes,” she stated.

She warned that child marriage, gender-based violence and social exclusion continue to threaten the future of millions of Nigerian children, particularly girls, citing data showing that nearly one in three Nigerian girls is married before the age of 18.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Esuabana Nko Asanye, called for stronger synergy among government agencies, development partners, civil society organisations and the media to advance the rights and welfare of children nationwide.

Development partners, including UNICEF, Girl Effect Nigeria, Save the Children International and SOS Children’s Villages, also used the occasion to reaffirm their commitment to child protection, inclusion and adolescent development in Nigeria.

Country Director of Girl Effect Nigeria, Boladale Akin-Kolapo, described investment in children and young people, especially adolescent girls, as one of the most strategic investments for Nigeria’s future.

She said the organisation remains committed to expanding access to health information, education, life skills and opportunities that empower young people to realise their full potential.

According to her, when children are protected, educated and empowered, communities become stronger and nations prosper, adding that inclusion must become a lived reality for every Nigerian child irrespective of background, gender or ability.

Akin-Kolapo further stated that Girl Effect Nigeria would continue partnering with government and stakeholders to strengthen child protection systems, close information gaps and create safe platforms where young people can confidently express themselves and contribute to national development.

Also speaking, Save the Children Nigeria said this year’s Children’s Day celebration should serve as a wake-up call for stakeholders to move beyond rhetoric and commit to practical actions that improve the lives of vulnerable children.

The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that every Nigerian child survives, learns, receives protection and participates meaningfully in decisions affecting their future.

Save the Children commended the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs for sustaining initiatives such as the National Children’s Parliament and the interactive sessions with children, describing them as critical platforms for promoting child participation and inclusion.

The organisation stressed that children should not merely be seen as recipients of government interventions but as active partners in governance, development and nation-building.

It also called on government institutions, development partners, civil society organisations, communities and the media to increase investments in child protection, inclusive education and welfare services, particularly for vulnerable and underserved children.

UNICEF, in its goodwill message, urged Nigerians to treat Children’s Day as more than a ceremonial event, insisting that it should become “a moment of accountability” for government and society to evaluate progress in protecting children and securing their future.The agency stressed the need to ensure that every Nigerian child is protected from violence, registered at birth, enrolled in school, healthy, safe both online and offline, and given equal opportunity to thrive.

For a better society

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