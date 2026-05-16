Era of impunity in Nigerian Police gone, says IGP Disu

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Olatunji Disu, on Friday, said the era of impunity in the Nigerian Police Force has ended.

Disu, who made the remarks during his official visit to the Edo State Police Command, added that “era when we are ashamed to wear our uniforms is over.”

He said he was in Edo State to discuss one-on-one with his officers the aims and objectives of this administration and to inform them of what is expected of them.

“I’m here to discuss with you one-on-one. I want you to see me, at least physically. I want to be able to discuss with you the aims and objectives of this administration and I want to let you know what I expect from you.

“I have questions upon questions to ask you. I will be doing that as this lecture goes on.”

He rhetorically asked the men and officers of the command if they were happy about the situation that the Nigerian police is at the moment?

“Are you happy with the way we have been rated? “No”, that is very good. But I know you and I can do better. I know the stuff with which all of you are made. I know we qualify to be the best police in Africa. We are qualified to be the best in the world if, we want to do it.

“And I’m sure before I leave this place, I’m going to get your commitment.”

The IGP, who decried the recent killing of a musician in Delta State weeks ago, said the incident was a disgrace to the Nigerian Police Force.

“Before I go on, I want to mention the incident that happened in Delta some weeks past. Police officers were called to come and make an arrest. The arrest was even made by citizens.

“And the suspect was handed over to the police only for an Assistant Superintendent of Police to take the suspect and shoot him in broad daylight. Is that what we are taught in academy? Is that what they taught us in college? Then where did we learn things like that? ” He queried.

Continuing, he said. “How did you feel after that policeman disgraced all of us? You feel good about it? You felt bad about it? You felt it was difficult for you to put on your uniform after that? That is how all of us felt. They have been tried. The officers among them have been taken to FDC and they were recommended for dismissal. And the Police Service Commission has approved it.

“The case files have been sent to DPP and I’m sure very soon they will be charged to court.”

The IGP also said that Force PPRO has paraded some suspects police officers who turned rogue, added that they have all been recommended for dismissal. “And I’m sure they are going to court any moment from now.

“They got vehicles and they started moving around in town in protocols. Arresting everybody arbitrarily moving them round and round town and finally collecting their money from ATM. They have been tried. The officers among them have gotten their query.

“They have all been recommended for dismissal. And I’m sure they are going to court any moment from now. Like I mentioned earlier the era of iniquity is over. We have to have the new Nigerian Police Force. I know I cannot do it alone.” He concluded.

Earlier, the governor of Edo State, Monday Okpehbolo, assured IGP Tunji Disu of Edo State government support , while calling for stronger security collaboration with the state.

Governor Okpebolo, speaking during the IGP visit in Edo State Government House, Benin City congratulated the new IGP on his appointment, describing him as a professional who earned his elevation through dedication and competence.

The governor said, “Let me first congratulate you and also let you know that we are solidly behind you. You have so far demonstrated professionalism in your work and that is why you rose to the rank at which you are today,”

He recalled the role played by the IGP during the events surrounding his election as governor, commending his conduct and professionalism.

He added, “I remember the night to my election as governor. You were one of those that went there to get Governor Obaseki out of that place. I was so impressed with the way you demonstrated professionalism that night. If you were not a professional police officer, maybe there would have been harassment or something else,”

Continuing, the governor said, “We need more collaboration. We need more support from you. When I look at the calibre of men that you have deployed to Edo State, I see people that are interested in working for their people. They want to keep the state very safe. Day and night, these people do not sleep in their houses. I want to thank you and God bless you,”.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2