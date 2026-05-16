Enugu NDC alleges infiltration of party by City Boys Movement’s financier

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Fresh political controversy is shaking the foundation of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) as allegations of infiltration, hidden loyalties, and double-dealing dominate discussions across Enugu State.

​The controversy centers on Nelson Maduka Arum, popularly known as “Mama,” whose recent activities within the NDC have sparked deep-seated suspicion among party stakeholders and members of the Obi-Kwankwaso (OK) Movement.

​Concerned voices within the movement now claim that the politician may be acting as a strategic “mole” sent to infiltrate the party on behalf of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

​While these allegations remain unverified and no official evidence has been presented, the accusations have rapidly evolved into one of the most contentious political debates currently unfolding in the Southeast.

​The alarm reportedly began after campaign posters surfaced online projecting Arum as an aspirant for the Enugu East Senatorial Zone under the NDC platform.

​However, sources close to the party’s national structure in Abuja suggest there are conflicting reports regarding the exact office he intends to contest for.

​While social media materials projected a senatorial ambition, insiders alleged he was simultaneously pushing for a House of Representatives ticket under the same political banner.

​This contradiction has triggered immediate concern among party faithful and observers who question the consistency of his political roadmap.

​Beyond questions over his specific ambition, critics insist that a much deeper issue is at stake: the fundamental question of political identity and loyalty.

​Concerned NDC members argued that Arum is not a newcomer to the political scene, noting his previous run as a House of Representatives aspirant under the APC structure.

​The critics further alleged that despite his growing visibility in NDC circles, there has been no public record of a formal resignation from the APC.

​For many stakeholders, the absence of a clear political disengagement from the ruling party has become the focal point of the brewing crisis.

​Party members argued that individuals seeking sensitive positions within a movement claiming to represent reform must clarify their affiliations before being embraced.

​The controversy intensified following claims that Arum allegedly remains a financier and active supporter of the “City Boys” political movement.

​The “City Boys” structure is widely recognized for mobilizing support for President Bola Tinubu and promoting the agenda of the current administration.

​Critics argue that such reported involvement raises difficult questions about the compatibility of his past investments and his current political aspirations.

​“How does someone associated with structures promoting President Tinubu suddenly emerge under a platform connected with the Obi-Kwankwaso movement?” one stakeholder questioned.

​Others insist the issue touches on broader fears of strategic infiltration intended to weaken the NDC from within as it gains national momentum.

​Supporters of the OK Movement argue that as the NDC attracts new interests, rival camps may naturally attempt to gain influence through proxy candidates.

​Some fear that individuals with longstanding ties to opposing structures could weaken internal cohesion or redirect the movement’s original vision.

​Political analysts note that such fears are common in Nigeria’s democratic history, where rapidly expanding coalitions often struggle with opportunistic defections.

​The challenge for emerging parties like the NDC is balancing the need for inclusiveness with the necessity of institutional safeguards.

​Pressure is now reportedly mounting on the NDC leadership to thoroughly screen all aspirants and establish clear standards regarding eligibility and party commitment.

​At the time of filing this report, Nelson Maduka Arum had not publicly responded to the allegations, nor has the NDC leadership issued an official statement.

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