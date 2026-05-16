Court remands social media influencer in EFCC’s custody over alleged N36m fraud

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

A popular social media influencer and self-styled relationship therapist, Okoro Blessing Nkiruka, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has been arraigned by the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC before a Federal High Court in Lagos over an alleged N36 million fraud linked to a property transaction in Lekki.

The defendant was brought before Justice D.I. Dipeolu of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi on Friday on a two-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and alleged fraudulent conversion of funds.

According to the EFCC, Blessing CEO allegedly obtained N36 million from one Mrs. Ifeyinwa Nonye Okoye between July 14 and 17, 2024, under the guise of securing a six-bedroom detached duplex located at No. 1B, Tunbosun Osobu Street, off Kuboye Road, Lekki, Lagos State.

The anti-graft agency alleged that the property arrangement presented to the complainant was false and designed to deceive her into parting with the money.

At the commencement of proceedings, defence counsel, P.I. Nwafor, informed the court that efforts were already being made to settle the matter outside court, disclosing that his client had refunded N24 million to the complainant.

“We have an application to make. The defendant approached the nominal complainant and refunded N24 million out of the N36 million,” the lawyer told the court.

Nwafor subsequently urged the court to grant a short adjournment to allow both parties to conclude discussions on the outstanding balance, adding that the complainant had indicated willingness to persuade the EFCC to discontinue the matter if full repayment was made.

The prosecution counsel, S.I. Suleiman, however, opposed the request, maintaining that the case was a criminal matter instituted by the Federal Government and not a private dispute between individuals.

“The complainant here is the Federal Government of Nigeria, and we are here for the arraignment. We urge that the defendant take her plea, as that is the business of the day,” Suleiman said.

Delivering a brief ruling, Justice Dipeolu held that discussions between the defendant and the complainant could continue independently without affecting the criminal proceedings before the court.

“The defence and the nominal complainant can have discussions even during the pendency of the charge. It does not affect the proceedings before the court. The defendant will take her plea,” the judge ruled.

One of the charges read before the court alleged that Blessing CEO obtained N36 million from the complainant under false pretence, an offence said to contravene Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

The second count accused her of fraudulently converting the money to personal use, contrary to Sections 383 and 390 of the Criminal Code Act.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Following her plea, the prosecution applied for a trial date and requested that the court remand her in a correctional facility pending trial.

The defence counsel, however, informed the court that the charges were only served on the defendant on Thursday, May 14, 2026, adding that efforts were underway to file a formal bail application.

He consequently prayed the court to allow the defendant to remain in EFCC custody pending the perfection of her bail conditions.

Justice Dipeolu granted the request and ordered that Blessing CEO be remanded in EFCC custody.

The matter was adjourned until June 5, 2026, for commencement of trial.

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