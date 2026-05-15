Uwazuruike begs Trump to divide Nigeria into six zones with independent status

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Founder and leader of the Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), otherwise called Biafra Independence Movement (BIM, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, on Thursday, pleaded to President Donald Trump of the United States of America (USA, to divide Nigeria into six separate zones and grant them independent status.

He made the appeal as BİM-MASSOB prepares to celebrate 26 years anniversary of New Biafra, billed for 22nd May, 2026.

According to Uwazuruike, “Biafra Day is being observed and celebrated annually on May 22nd to mark the re-declaration and hoisting of the New Biafra flag at Aba (Enyimba City), Abia ştate on May 22, 2000 by the National Co-ordinator of MASSOB, Barr. (Chief) Ralph Uwazuruike himself.”

In a similar development, Uwazuruike while directing his members to celebrate Biafra Independence Day in their respective regions across Biafraland, also clarified the position of MASSOB or rather BİM-MASSOB concerning the celebration date which happened every 22nd May instead of May 30.

Speaking through the MASSOB Director of Information/SSA on Media and Publicity to BIM, Mazi Chris Mocha, Uwazuruike revealed that the name New Biafra was derived from the fact that the one of 1967 is different from the one he is currently championing.

According to him, “Biafra of the old led by our respected Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu- Ojukwu was characterized by violence leading to loss of about three million lives and properties while the Biafra of today is built on Non-violence and Non-exodus.

Explaining further, he stated that the former Biafra was discontinued after about three years of war (1967-1970) while the New Biafra is a continuation of the former, with new method, new ideology and new concept.

“We will not fight again to achieve the United States recognition of Biafra; former Biafra was not defeated in the said civil war with the Nigerian Federal forces. Instead, Biafran forces surrendered to enable our people organize themselves better,” he further clarified.

He disclosed that 30th May each year is being honoured and observed as Heroes and heroines Day for Biafran dead soldiers who fought gallantly in defence of their dear fatherland insisting that granting independence to Nigeria’s six geo-political zones of the country is the only panacea to insecurity and other problems confronting Nigeria headlong after her independence in 1960.

Uwazuruike stated that the emerging New Biafra was structured to have a weak centre and the component units stronger, to ensure that the federating units come together without encumbering the other and each allowed to grow at its own pace.

The MASOB boss who disclosed he is the leader of the 46th-member-state of the Unrecognized Nations and Peoples Organization, UNPO, explained further that the new Biafran states will be carefully restructured that the component units will be expected to take100 percent full charge of her God -given human and material resources while making contributions agreeable to take care of the less bogus central responsibilities.

“It will be beautiful to divide Nigeria into its natural units of six independent Nations of which Biafra is one to save lives.”

Uwazuruike spoke at a meeting in Freedom House, Owerri, Imo State capital, attended by officials of Biafra Internal Government (BIG), including the Area administrator for Idemili North- Neni chapter, Mr. Sampson Ngragu and his wife, Mrs Grace Ngragu, and the immediate past Minister for Works to Biafra internal government (BIG), Chief James Ezeani.

Others were, Mr. Paul Ugah, David Egbe, Chief Theddius Igwilo, Comrade Christopher Offor, Emmanuel Okpata, Mathew Omori, Peter Okonkwo, Chief Marcel Olisakwe and his wife Mrs Veronica Olisakwe, Mrs Felicia Otubo, Chief Onugbolu Joachim, Friday Ojiogu, Chief Obidum Michael, Joseph Ezenibe, his wife Mrs Theresa Ezenibe, and Chief Ezeora Donatus.

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