May 15, 2026
Trending now

Universal Insurance: Pioneering digital, fast claims payment service

Heirs Insurance Group joins Africa’s fastest-growing companies in Financial Times ranking

Pastoralists pledge alignment to Tinubu’s livestock vision, ranching policy

NJC names 12 new Appeal Court justices, sanctions judges over misconduct

I’ll turn Nigeria around in four years — Amaechi

Enugu Police bust criminal hideout, arrest notorious armed robber

APC shifts House of Reps primaries to May 16, keeps other dates

Consensus: Gov Abiodun towing dangerous political path in Ogun, APC group warns…

Court arraigns 36-year-old mechanic for allegedly defiling JSS3 student in Anambra

UNICEF, UNIMAID task media practitioners on peace building, social cohesion

Champion Newspapers LTD
Business & EconomyInsurance digest

Universal Insurance: Pioneering digital, fast claims payment service

by Kelvin Egerue092

L – R: Managing Director/CEO, Universal Insurance Plc, Mr. Jeff Duru; NAIPE Chairperson, Nkechi Naeche-Esezobor; and Company Secretary/Head, Corporate Communications Unit, Universal Insurance, Mr. Chinedu Onyilimba, during NAIPE’s courtesy/appreciation visit to Universal Insurance at the company’s head office in Lagos.

Universal Insurance Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining its partnership with the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors, with a focus on ensuring mutual growth and success for both organisations.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, Jeff Duru, made this known during a courtesy and appreciation visit by executives of NAIPE to the company’s head office in Lagos.

Speaking during the visit, Duru stated that Universal Insurance was the first insurance company in Nigeria to introduce fast claims service.

According to him, his predecessor, Ben Ujoatuonu, laid the foundation for the company’s strong relationship with NAIPE and the media.

He said: “My predecessor, Mr. Ben Ujoatuonu, created this valuable relationship with NAIPE. When I joined the company, he explained to me the nature of the relationship the company has with the media. That legacy he created is one we will continue to uphold and ensure it never declines.

“We will continue to strengthen the relationship to keep the flag flying. Whoever succeeds me will also inherit and sustain that legacy to ensure mutual success for both organisations.”

Duru also commended members of the management team for their dedication and commitment to the growth of the company.

He said: “My team members have worked assiduously and creatively. We work together to ensure that this relationship continues beyond all of us, for the benefit of our organisations.”

Speaking on the company’s recapitalisation plans, Duru expressed confidence that Universal Insurance would emerge stronger and better positioned after the exercise.

“At the end of the recapitalisation exercise, Universal Insurance will become significantly bigger in every respect. The beauty of recapitalisation is that it strengthens capacity, enabling companies to expand operations and venture into new areas aligned with the board’s strategic vision,” he said.

Commenting on the company’s position in the digital space, Duru noted that Universal Insurance had already digitised all its personal line products, allowing customers to purchase insurance products seamlessly through its online platforms without physical interaction with staff.

“In terms of digitalisation, we are already there. All our personal line products have been digitised. Customers can visit our website or portal and purchase products seamlessly without physical contact with our staff.

“We are also the first insurance company to introduce fast claims service, and others are now learning from us. We are receiving positive feedback from users adopting digital fast claims solutions for online surveys.

“Artificial Intelligence is another area we are championing. Once we conclude the recapitalisation process, we will launch our AI-driven platform, which will be a major development for the industry,” he added.

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Manufacturers record declined employment generation capacity in H1

Bisiriyu Olaoye

Lagos disburses N1.933bn loans, grants to boost MSMEs

Peter Anayo

NAICOM sacks board, mgt of African Alliance Insurance Plc, appoints interim mgt board

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet Girişivermectin tabletMadridbetMadridbetMadridbetmeritbetjojobetCasibom GirişbetsmovebetsmovemeritbetbetvolePradabet güncel girişjojobetmatbetpokerklasJojobetHoliganbetJojobet GirişJojobet GirişCasibomjojobetjojobetcasibomcasibomHoliganbetJojobet