UNICEF, UNIMAID task media practitioners on peace building, social cohesion

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), in partnership with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), has engaged media practitioners on a media challenge to promote social cohesion, resilience and peace building.

Speaking at a one-day training workshop at the Indimi Hall, University of Maiduguri on Thursday, Dr Musa Usman of the Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri said, “The challenge was aimed at improving social cohesion and peace building through solution journalism.

He said they are working in Bade and Jakusko local government areas of Yobe state, as well as Bama and Konduga local government areas of Borno state.

Dr Usman said solution journalism is expected to build trust, unity, relationships, and inclusion by giving a voice to under-reported groups and individuals.

In her remarks, the UNICEF communication officer, Nigeria, Mrs Folasade, said the media challenge is for four months, focusing on rural communities like Bade, Jakusko and Pistiskum, Bama, Konduga and Gwoza.

She said there is a lot of angles to resilience, social. cohesion as nd peace building strategies, stressing that the stories of the resilient communities need to be told, as journalists will be given the opportunities to go the communities.

Also in his presentation on community engagement processes in Solution Journalism, Dr Alhaji Adamu of the University of Maiduguri, said centered around problem response journalism.

He said at the end of the day, journalists are expected to identify stories of the context focused on children, peacebuilding, social cohesion and resilience.

For a better society

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