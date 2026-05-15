Tinubu arrives in Lagos after int’l engagements

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived in Lagos on Friday after a three-nation visit to France, Kenya and Rwanda.

According to presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, the President, whose plane touched down around 7:12 pm at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, was received by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor Femi Hamzat, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, along with other government functionaries.

Tinubu, while in France, met with global investors, emphasising transparency and fiscal discipline and explaining the rationale for the swift implementation of the bold economic reforms his administration has instituted.

He also participated in the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, co-hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France and President William Ruto.

At the event, President Tinubu called for a reform of global financial architecture and a stronger economic integration that prioritises Africa’s growth and prosperity.

He also highlighted Nigeria’s potential in the blue economy as one of the cornerstones of Africa’s development, with a commitment to share Nigeria’s maritime intelligence infrastructure with willing Gulf of Guinea states.

While in Nairobi, the President also had a bilateral meeting with his Madagascan counterpart, Michael Randrianirina.

In Kigali, Rwanda, President Tinubu joined other African leaders, investors, and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of global and African companies at the Africa CEO Forum to chart practical ways to accelerate the continent’s economic transformation through shared scale, regional integration, and increased cross-border investments.

He also held a bilateral meeting with the Rwandan leader and host, Paul Kagame.

He met with delegations from multilateral and multinational companies, including the International Finance Corporation (IFC), APM Terminals, and the Winme Group, with notable favourable outcomes.

Tinubu also featured in panels and discussions that highlighted, among other things, the thrust of his administration’s economic reform programmes.

While in Lagos, the President will participate in the All Progressives Congress primary elections, starting on Saturday.

He had earlier, in a statement to party faithful, called on all participants in the primaries to “keep the peace and be ready to play as sportsmen and women in the overall interest of the party and our country.”

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